‘Londie’ Favors, granddaughter of Hosea Williams, has died

Funeral services will be held on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road in Atlanta.

“Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to her family and the Hosea community touched many lives,” wrote Omilami, a daughter of Hosea Williams.

Credit: Hosea Helps Credit: Hosea Helps

Yolanda E. Favors was born on Aug. 21, 1989, to Yolanda Williams-Favors and Calvin Leonard Favors. Her grandparents were Hosea Williams and Juanita Terry Williams.

Omilami wrote that Favors was a “lifelong supporter of her grandfather’s mission and movement, Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless, now known as Hosea Helps.

“Yolanda dedicated herself to carrying forward his legacy,” Omilami said. “She helped design the ‘Unbossed and Unbought’ marketing campaign.”

Working as an event designer and executive assistant to Omilami, Favors created a new 2023 Hosea Helps design featuring her grandfather over a map of Atlanta, which has become iconic and is now worn all over Georgia.

“Her talent and vision were instrumental in creating meaningful Hosea events for the organization, and her leadership helped guide Hosea Helps through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Omilami said. “Her contributions to the cause will be remembered as a vital part of her enduring legacy.”

Favors was also known as “Porsha’s Cousin,” on Bravo’s “Porsha’s Family Matters,” where she appeared alongside Porsha Williams in the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff.

In an Instagram post, Porsha Williams called Favors, “our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more.”

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure,” she wrote. “The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful.”

Aside from Omilami and Williams, Favors is survived by her mother, Yolanda Williams-Favors; a sister, Aisha Favors; and her grandmother, Jacqueline “Mimi” Favors.