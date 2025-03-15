Breaking: Severe weather this weekend: Live updates
Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young.

By
1 hour ago

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. She was 67.

The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.

In a statement released Saturday, the family said Alston died Friday.

Andrew Jackson Young, the former mayor of Atlanta, in 1957 with his late wife Jean and daughters Andrea and Lisa. He is holding Lisa, who died on March 14, 2025. (Family photo)

“The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa,” the Young and Alston families said it a joint statement.

The family did not mention a cause of death, for Alston.

Services will be announced next week.

“Lisa will be remembered for her warmth, her strength, and the kindness she extended to everyone she encountered,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “As we honor her memory, let us come together to offer support, compassion, and prayers to the Young family.”

Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of the Morehouse School of Medicine, called Alston a “remarkable individual.”

“Her life was a testament to compassion, strength and dedication to her community,” Rice said. “On behalf of our institution, I extend our deepest condolences to Ambassador Young and his family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the love and support of those around them, and may her legacy continue to inspire us all.”

