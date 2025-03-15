Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

“The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa,” the Young and Alston families said it a joint statement.

The family did not mention a cause of death, for Alston.

Services will be announced next week.

“Lisa will be remembered for her warmth, her strength, and the kindness she extended to everyone she encountered,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “As we honor her memory, let us come together to offer support, compassion, and prayers to the Young family.”

"It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Lisa Young, daughter of Ambassador Andrew Young. My heartfelt condolences go out to Ambassador Young and the entire Young family during this incredibly difficult time.



Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of the Morehouse School of Medicine, called Alston a “remarkable individual.”

“Her life was a testament to compassion, strength and dedication to her community,” Rice said. “On behalf of our institution, I extend our deepest condolences to Ambassador Young and his family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the love and support of those around them, and may her legacy continue to inspire us all.”

