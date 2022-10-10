You can have an RV delivered to your campsite for less than a hotel room costs

Camping in an RV can be more comfortable than a tent, but not everyone can afford one — or the vehicle to tow it to their getaway destination.
On Outdoorsy.com, however, RV owners take care of all that by delivering your temporary home to where you want to camp. Think of it as Airbnb that comes to you. With capacity to sleep two to eight people, these homes on wheels rent for less than the cost of a hotel room. The website 365atlantatraveler rounded up several options, but here are some of our favorites.
2021 Jayco Jay Flight SLX
This 28-foot, pet friendly RV rents for $115 a night, and is available for a weekend or a month. It comes with a fully stocked indoor kitchen that includes a stovetop, oven, microwave, fridge, double sink, coffee maker, toaster and blender. With a private queen bed master bedroom, double bunk beds and a dinette conversion, eight people can share the space comfortably. And, yes, there is a shower and toilet.
2021 Forest River FSX Platinum Edition
The 18-foot “Happy Camper” is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, oversized refrigerator and full bathroom. For just $99 a night with a two-night minimum, you’ll get a queen size bed, two full size beds and a twin bed, so five people can sleep happily. No pets are allowed, however.
The owners suggest having your home away from home delivered to Harrison Bay State Park for hiking, kayaking, boating and fishing; or Chester Frost Park, which has beach with a roped off swimming area and playgrounds both on land and in the water.
2018 Grand Design Imagine
For a more intimate trip near Charleston, consider this pet friendly, 30-foot travel trailer. For $110 a night with a two night minimum, you’ll get everything you need. All you have to bring is your food and clothing. The trailer sleeps four, and it’s outfitted with an overstuffed sofa and chairs, a full kitchen with an island and a full bathroom.
