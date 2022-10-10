You can have an RV delivered to your campsite for less than a hotel room costs

The 18-foot “Happy Camper” is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, oversized refrigerator and full bathroom. For just $99 a night with a two-night minimum, you’ll get a queen size bed, two full size beds and a twin bed, so five people can sleep happily. No pets are allowed, however.

The owners suggest having your home away from home delivered to Harrison Bay State Park for hiking, kayaking, boating and fishing; or Chester Frost Park, which has beach with a roped off swimming area and playgrounds both on land and in the water.

Credit: Photo: Outdoorsy.com Credit: Photo: Outdoorsy.com

For a more intimate trip near Charleston, consider this pet friendly, 30-foot travel trailer. For $110 a night with a two night minimum, you’ll get everything you need. All you have to bring is your food and clothing. The trailer sleeps four, and it’s outfitted with an overstuffed sofa and chairs, a full kitchen with an island and a full bathroom.

