Wild new Busch Gardens attraction will swing riders at more than 60 mph

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions.”

In March, Busch Gardens opened Iron Gwazi, which won a Golden Ticket Award in September for Best New Roller Coaster from Amusement Today, a prestigious industry award.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens in Tampa, has identical versions of this attraction at sister parks Busch Gardens Williamsburg and SeaWorld San Antonio.

The park said annual pass members will be among the first to experience the new attraction upon opening in spring 2023.

