Wild new Busch Gardens attraction will swing riders at more than 60 mph

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is adding to its already deep supply of thrill rides with a “screaming swing” attraction that will fling riders high into the air when it opens next spring.
The Tampa theme park already has 10 thrill rides, the most of any theme park in Florida. On Tuesday it announced that the Serengeti Flyer will join the club with twin dueling arms that progressively sway back and forth, reaching speeds of 68 mph and a 135-foot height at its peak.
The ride will levitate guests out of their seats with each swing as their legs dangle while they soar, reaching multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the ground.
Riders will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.
“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions.”
In March, Busch Gardens opened Iron Gwazi, which won a Golden Ticket Award in September for Best New Roller Coaster from Amusement Today, a prestigious industry award.
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens in Tampa, has identical versions of this attraction at sister parks Busch Gardens Williamsburg and SeaWorld San Antonio.
The park said annual pass members will be among the first to experience the new attraction upon opening in spring 2023.
