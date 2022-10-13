How you and your besties can go to Disney World for free

You can enter Visit Orlando’s sweepstakes and be one of 12 winners to take your besties — or family or co-workers — on an all expenses paid trip to the happiest place on Earth.

Explore Universal Studios announces its holiday season

“There’s still time to enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort and experience new attractions, special events, themed anniversary park décor and more,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “This sweepstakes will give an opportunity for friends and families to create cherished memories in Orlando for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary event.”