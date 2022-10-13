ajc logo
How you and your besties can go to Disney World for free

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Visit Orlando will give away 12 packages in December to celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary

If your squad goals include spending a few days with Mickey and Minnie, now you have a chance to go for free.

You can enter Visit Orlando’s sweepstakes and be one of 12 winners to take your besties — or family or co-workers — on an all expenses paid trip to the happiest place on Earth.

“There’s still time to enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort and experience new attractions, special events, themed anniversary park décor and more,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “This sweepstakes will give an opportunity for friends and families to create cherished memories in Orlando for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary event.”

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50 year anniversary through March 31.

Starting Tuesday, December 6, one prize package will be awarded each day for 12 days. The winner and up to three friends will receive:

  • $250 flight vouchers for travel to Orlando on Frontier Airlines
  • One standard room (quad occupancy) for a three-day, two-night stay at a deluxe Walt Disney World Resort hotel. (Resort hotel selected by Visit Orlando in its sole discretion.)
  • Three-Day theme park tickets with Park Hopper option
  • A $500 value Disney Gift Card for food, beverages and merchandise
  • Visit Orlando swag bags
  • Ground transportation to and from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resort for the winner and guests
Entering is easy. All you have to do is fill out the short form at VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway and upload a photo of you and your squad at the Magic Kingdom.

For full eligibility restrictions, prize description and details, see the official rules here.

