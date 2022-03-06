6 truly unusual places to stay on vacation

Forest Gully Farms, Santa Fe, Tennessee. Book via airbnb.com.

Caption Forest Gully Farm's “Hobbit huts” let you stay underground and have the run of a 15-acre farm. Courtesy forestgullyfarms.com Credit: From forestgullyfarms.com Credit: From forestgullyfarms.com Caption Forest Gully Farm's “Hobbit huts” let you stay underground and have the run of a 15-acre farm. Courtesy forestgullyfarms.com Credit: From forestgullyfarms.com Credit: From forestgullyfarms.com

Located on a 15-acre farm just outside of Nashville, these three tiny “hobbit huts” are available to be booked as a set. You’ll have a secluded getaway and can explore the farm, a creek and two small waterfalls during the day and relax by the fire pit in the evenings. There’s even a small playhouse hut for the kids.

While you’re there, you can reap the benefits of the farm by gathering fresh eggs from the chickens and picking blueberries or blackberries, depending on the season.

Chattanooga, Tennessee. Book via www.choochoohotel.com.

The historic Terminal Station train depot was converted into a hotel in 1973, and you’ll be able to stay overnight in a beautifully restored authentic sleeper car where only the wealthiest passengers once stayed. If you’d rather spend the night in a more traditional hotel room or suite, the complex also includes accommodations in the MacArthur Building.

While you’re on the property, you’ll be able to shop, dine, and take a relaxing walk through the Glenn Miller Gardens — built on former railroad tracks — and stop to play a game like bocce ball, Jenga or giant checkers.

Big Sur, California. Book via www.treebonesresort.com

Caption Treebones Resort in Big Sur, California, has yurts, autonomous tents and a hand-woven two-story hut for overnight stays. Brittany App Credit: Brittany App Credit: Brittany App Caption Treebones Resort in Big Sur, California, has yurts, autonomous tents and a hand-woven two-story hut for overnight stays. Brittany App Credit: Brittany App Credit: Brittany App

Treebones Resort, located in Big Sur, California, has several unusual lodging options at their coastal location. Yurts — tent-like circular fabric structures with wood lattice frames — include queen-sized beds, a heat source, electric lighting and a hot and cold sink vanity. The floors are polished pine wood, and French doors open onto a redwood deck where you can relax and enjoy coastal views.

If you’d like even more privacy, consider renting one of the resort’s autonomous tents, which are solar-powered and have their own private ocean views. The curved frame lets natural light in during the day and creates a glow at night. Amenities inside are comfy and include a leather sofa and chairs, bamboo flooring, an en suite bathroom and more. Finally, the resort also has a hand-woven two-story hut created by a Big Sur artist, where you can sleep on a futon pad and enjoy amazing northern ocean views.

Dyersville, Iowa. Book via www.fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com.

If you stop to watch “Field of Dreams” every time you catch any part of it on TV, and can’t help tearing up (or full-blown crying) at the end, you might want to make a trip to stay overnight at the sprawling farmhouse where the movie was filmed. Large windows in the house give you iconic views of the cornfield from which “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and the other players emerged in the film.

When you check in, you’ll be given a special Field of Dreams baseball, a DVD of the movie and a book by Dwier Brown, who played Ray Kinsella’s dad. For activities, you’ll be invited to attend nightly festivities at the field including youth baseball tournament skills competitions, live concerts and a showing of “The Field of Dreams” in the outfield.

Miami Beach, Florida. Book via vmmiamibeach.com.

If you’d prefer amazing luxury over simpler, less ornate places to stay, The Villa Casa Casuarina in South Beach may be your idea of heaven. The former Gianni Versace Mansion has 10 custom guest suites available for overnight stays, with an emphasis on outstanding service and style. You’ll be in an ideal location to enjoy all the vibrant South Beach area has to offer as you’re just steps from lots of fine dining, shopping and entertainment.

Guest suites have amenities including custom Italian marble oversized bathrooms with two shower heads and balconies or patios. And you’ll also have access to much of the space in the 19,000-square-foot villa.