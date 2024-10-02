Travel+Leisure names this Georgia city a top Halloween destination

In October, Macon transforms into a Halloween city, hosting a wide array of events for family members of all ages to love and be scared of. In fact, it’s one of the best cities to celebrate all things spooky, according to Travel+Leisure.

Macon is known to be a haunted place “full of eerie stories and folklore chilling enough for even the biggest paranormal enthusiast,” according to the city’s blog on celebrating spooky season.

With ghost tours, haunted houses and witchy parades, you should add a trip to Macon to one of your upcoming October weekends.

Thriller Parade

For the past 17 years, Macon has held a parade celebrating everyone’s favorite classic Halloween song. The Thriller Parade, presented by the Hayiya Dance Theatre in Macon, brings together more than 100 zombie impersonators to do the iconic dance from Michael Jackson’s 80s hit “Thriller.”

The Oct. 26 parade will begin with a two hour preshow and finish with an all ages street party.

Witches Float

Held in Macon’s Amerson River Park, the Witches Float brings together true lovers of the spooky season. Grab your witchiest outfit and a paddle and journey down the Ocmulgee River in celebration of Halloween.

If you don’t have a nonmotorized boat of your own, the river will be renting kayaks, canoes and paddle boards for the occasion. A day of floating down the river with your coven costs $25 if you buy tickets ahead of time and $30 the day of.

Proceeds from the event will go to Macon Periods Easier, an organization tackling menstruation poverty in Middle Georgia.

Visit Macon Oct. 6 to join in on this experience.

Where to stay

If you want to extend your trip to an entire weekend, book a night at the 1842 Inn, known for being possibly haunted by the ghost of John Macon, a mayor of the city who died more tha 100 years ago, according to Travel+Leisure.

The inn, in a big, white Southern house, includes four sitting parlors, porches for relaxing and a daily hospitality hour that includes complimentary snacks and beverages. There is also breakfast available each morning.

Stay in one of the inn’s 19 rooms and make the most of a trip to the nearby city.

Walking tour

A spooky trip to Macon is not complete until you experience the town’s most haunted offerings.

The Saints and Sinners walking tour takes you through Historic Riverside Cemetery. Housing more than 18,000 plots, the Saints and Sinners tour will delve into some of the residents’ extraordinary histories, focusing on honoring and sharing the stories of the people who made Macon what it is. Visit Macon Oct. 24 to take part in the life-affirming Halloween experience.

Haunts and History on the Hill is a walking tour through Macon’s intown neighborhood, known for being one of the town’s most haunted sections. The tour will take you through tales of supernatural activity in the area, highlighting the legends of the people who lived there. The tour will be Oct. 28 and 30.