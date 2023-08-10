Delta Air Lines announces additional flights to Latin America and Caribbean

Summer is still going strong, but Delta is already thinking ahead to the fall and winter, announcing plans to expand its flights Latin America and the Caribbean.

Delta is building on its already robust service to the area for the winter, increasing flight frequencies from six U.S. hub and adding additional destinations.

“This growth translates to a 30% increase in available seats compared to last year’s winter season, with added frequencies to nine destinations in the region,” Delta’s website noted.

Destinations include Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.

Here in Atlanta, Delta is planning additional Saturday flights to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San José and San Juan.

Delta will also expand winter offerings from New York-JFK, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Boston.