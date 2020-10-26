The experience of resort travel during the pandemic

“The resort provided extra deep cleaning before we arrived. Outside of that, most of the precautions we took were our own," said Fennel. "We packed enough masks for everyone in the family to have for each day and extra cleaner and hand sanitizer.”

Overall, Fennel and her family enjoyed their getaway and indicated that they would travel again, saying that everyone needs a break from the stress of the pandemic at some point. While the trip was exactly what Fennel needed there were a few things she felt she missed out on “We were unable to do a lot of the things we normally would like visit an arcade or a closed space, or a place with large crowds like you normally think of on vacation.” She also said that it was very different having to pack masks.

To stay safe during travel Business Insider recommends that you, “make sure the property has announced rigorous new cleaning measures, and look for signs they are implementing such procedures, from check-in to common spaces like the elevator or pool, and of course, in your room. Some are even promoting COVID-friendly WFH — work from hotel — travel deals aimed at the socially distant traveler. Also, consider more remote properties with plenty of wide-open spaces and outdoor-friendly amenities.”

When Bianca Sloan, a former metro Atlanta resident, decided to travel with a group of friends to the U.S. Virgin Islands, she had originally planned on staying in a resort but ending up picking a private home rental out of an abundance of caution. “We wanted to avoid big crowds so we decided to stay at an Airbnb instead of a resort.”

Sloan and her friends planned their travel a month in advance and made sure to take all the necessary precautions. “We looked at how many COVID cases were in St. Thomas,” said Sloan. “We also googled what precautions St. Thomas was taking to prevent outbreaks.”

Bianca Sloan, a former metro Atlanta resident, decided to travel with a group of friends to the U.S. Virgin Islands during the pandemic. Photo by Bianca Sloan

Throughout her stay, Sloan indicated that she felt that the necessary safety measures were being taken. “We spoke to the host before coming. She stated that hot spot locations like St. Thomas were requiring visitors to provide testing results upon arrival," Sloan said "When we visited the local areas they seemed better prepared than back at home. There were ropes [that] blocked off entrances. Before entering a store they were taking your temperature and asking you to use the hand sanitizer provided. Everyone wore masks! The entire time there everyone wore masks.”

Before her trip, Sloan and her friends decided to self-quarantine to avoid infecting each other with the virus. They also stocked up on hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes in order to properly sanitize the surfaces they came in contact with.

“While at the airport my friends and I wore two masks," said Sloan. "We packed Lysol wipes that we used to wipe down airport seats. Once on the plane we cleaned the seats, seat belt handles, folding tray and armrest. We never removed our masks, choosing not to eat or drink on the plane. Once we arrived we had to have our temperature taken instantly after we deboarded the plane. We wiped down and cleaned surfaces inside the Airbnb including light switches, door knobs and remote controls.”

Sloan and her friends were able to relax as planned and felt safe enough during their vacation to travel again during the pandemic as long as all of the same precautions are kept in place.

The CDC recommends the following before and while traveling during the pandemic:

Before You Travel

When You Travel