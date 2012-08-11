Scenic adventure and remembering “Deliverance” in Oconee County, S.C.

"All those guys picked it up pretty good. You can see them in the film running some of these rapids in an open canoe," he says. "I was impressed by that. I can spot myself in a scene or two." He also remembers running the crew and expensive film equipment down the river, because it was logistically impossible to do it any other way in such a wilderness location. At a certain bend, Kennedy points out the spot where the movie's most infamous scene was shot -- "the, um, love scene," one of the river guides says, for lack of a better description. "I wasn't there the day they shot that scene," says Kennedy.

The main setting for the festival is at nearby Chattooga Belle Farm in Long Creek, a small rural community populated by farmers and young, outdoorsy types who moved here to be near the river, giving this country locale a free-spirited vibe. The 138-acre farm has a disc golf course running through its working orchards and vineyards and offers one of the more scenic vistas in Oconee County, making it a perfect location for the festival.

Festival activities at the farm will feature musical performances on two stages including Atlanta favorites Michelle Malone and Heather Luttrell, a "Dueling Banjos" competition and the Banjo Boogie Hills n’ Chills Fun Run, a 5K cross-country race through the orchards that includes a swim across Horseshoe Lake. Primitive camping will be available.

The festival concludes Sunday night with a special screening of "Deliverance" at the Tiger Drive-in, a recently resurrected 1950s-era drive-in theater in Clayton.

Along with more standard fare, the Chattooga River Festival will feature such "Deliverance"-oriented activities as a guided hike down Talullah Gorge to several iconic filming sites. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

If You Go

Oconee County is 90 minutes from downtown Atlanta, north on I-85. Get off at the first exit after entering South Carolina and head north on the Cherokee Foothills National Scenic Highway (S.C. 11).

Chattooga River Festival

June 22-24. $35 single day Fri.-Sat., $15 Sun.; $95 weekend pass. Chattooga Belle Farm, 454 Damascus Church Road, Long Creek, S.C. 864-647-9768, www.chattoogariverfestival.com.

Rafting outfitters

Nantahala Outdoor Center -- Chattooga Outpost. 851-A Chattooga Ridge Road, Mountain Rest, S.C. 1-800-232-7238, www.noc.com.

Wildwater Ltd. -- Chattooga Adventure Center. 1251 Academy Road, Long Creek, S.C. 1-800-451-9972 www.wildwaterrafting.com. A canopy zip line course is also on site.

Southeastern Expeditions. 7350 Hwy. 76 East, Clayton, Ga. 706-782-4331, www.southeasternexpeditions.com.

Chattooga Whitewater Outfitters. 14239 Hwy. 76. Long Creek, S.C. 864-647-9083, www.chattoogaadventures.com.

Stay

Oconee State Park. One and two-bedroom cabins with full kitchens and bathrooms are available, some by a small lake, others in the woods. Rates $60-$104. 624 State Park Road, Mountain Rest, S.C. 864-638-5353, www.southcarolinaparks.com/oconee.

Wildwater's Chattooga Cottages and Jawbone Cabin. Wildwater's Chattooga Adventure Center has loft cottages that can sleep four and a more luxurious three-bedroom cabin that can sleep up to eight. Rates are $149 for the cottages, $360 for the first night at the cabin, $285 for additional nights. 1251 Academy Road, Long Creek, S.C. 1-800-451-9972, www.wildwaterrafting.com.

Eat

Dakota Grill. Roadside steakhouse with a large salad bar and Southwestern inspired specialties. 2911 Highlands Highway, Walhalla, S.C. 864-718-0553, www.dakotagrillsc.com.

Humble Pie. Pizza and beer in a casual atmosphere. 14239 Long Creek Hwy., Long Creek, S.C. 864-647-9098.

Martha's Cafe. A quintessential main street cafe serving home-style breakfast and lunch. 101 W. Main St., Walhalla, S.C.

864-638-0770.

Tunnel Town Express. This mountain top gas station sells groceries, fishing supplies, hardware and serves breakfast and lunch at a short counter lined with jars of pickled food products and populated by some regular old-timers expounding on the politics of the day. Stop in for the experience, if not the food. 6254 Highlands Highway/SC 28, Mountain Rest, S.C., 864-638-0092.

Visitor info

Mountain Lakes CVB Visitors Center. 105 W. South Broad St., Walhalla. 877-685-2537, www.scmountainlakes.com.