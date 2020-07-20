Resort travel in the age of coronavirus

The current property opened in 1985 following the restoration of the original club and the summer homes of its wealthy members. If they were around today, even the Rockefellers and Carnegies would have to abide by COVID-19 safety precautions.

Rooms at the Jekyll Island Club Resort are sanitized between guests, but there is no daily housekeeping service. The island shuttle is not running, but bicycle rentals are available. That scrumptious buffet in the Grand Dining Room has been scrapped.

Alexa Orndoff, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority, says visitors generally have been understanding about the new safety measures.

“We’ve heard overwhelmingly positive comments from visitors about their experience on Jekyll Island since our reopening,” said Orndoff. “They appreciate that our island-wide protocols about cleaning and social distancing are clear and consistent.”

If you adopt a “glass half full” outlook, there are many reasons to make Jekyll Island your next road trip.

The popular open-air tram tour of the National Historic Landmark District is still operating, but at limited capacity. It showcases the charming “cottages” (more like mansions) on Millionaires Row. Indian Mound Cottage was a winter retreat for the Rockefeller family for some 20 years, and the Goodyear Cottage, an imposing white stucco Mediterranean-Revival home, was an oasis for lumber baron Frank Henry Goodyear.

The resort’s golf courses and tennis courts are ready for play, but after months of being homebound, it would be worth the trip just to amble along the windswept sand dunes and marvel at the beauty of the driftwood bone yard on the beach.

Jekyll Island Club Resort. $259 and up. 371 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. 844-201-6871, www.jekyllclub.com

The King and Prince Golf Resort on St. Simons Island reopened to guests in May. Contributed by the King and Prince Golf Resort Credit: Johnson Pictures Inc. Credit: Johnson Pictures Inc.

The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort

At the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, the largest of Georgia’s Golden Isles, the scene looks pretty much like it did pre-pandemic. Golfers tee off at the award-winning course, kayakers revel in the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean and cyclists pedal beneath the shade of ancient live oaks.

That’s on the surface, but so much goes on behind the scenes to keep everyone healthy. Enhanced property-wide sanitation procedures are in place, and all staff has undergone extensive COVID-19 training.

A new touchless entry system to the hotel helps keep surfaces virus-free, and hand sanitizer is everywhere. To minimize interaction between guests and staff, there is no daily housekeeping.

Bud St. Pierre, director of sales and marketing, says when the resort reopened in May, there was uncertainty about guests’ willingness to return, but return they did, and in unexpected numbers.

“We are seeing the highest individual demand for reservations ever,” said St. Pierre. “We went from being closed for seven weeks to really not knowing what to expect once we reopened to 90 plus percent occupancies.”

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort. $219 and up. 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. 800-342-0212, www.kingandprince.com

Montage Palmetto Bluff

“Pull!”

The command rings throughout the Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club where guests shoot sporting clays under the direction of a certified instructor.

More experienced shooters eschew the family-friendly five-stand for a challenging 13-station sporting clays course that runs through a coastal maritime forest.

The shooting club sets Montage Palmetto Bluff apart from other Southern beach resorts. Located within the 20,000-acre community of Palmetto Bluff between Hilton Head and Savannah, the South Carolina property offers the expected golf, tennis, water sports and a dreamy spa, but some guests come for the shooting.

Nothing much has changed at the beloved shooting club except the equipment is disinfected between guests. The resort is operating at 50 percent capacity to help guests maintain social distancing. Valet and bell services are still available, but stringent protocols are followed between staff and guest interactions. And families participating in archery lessons with their little Katniss wannabes will be instructed privately, not in groups.

Marketing director Alex Gregory says travelers are looking for places that give them a sense of security.

“Our guests have been very understanding that any measures we’re taking, both on our own and as part of our state and local regulations, are in their best interest,” he said.

Montage Palmetto Bluff. $535 and up. 477 Mount Pelia Road, Bluffton, South Carolina. 855-264-8705, www.montagehotels.com/palmettobluff

Boating and fishing are favorite activities at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Contributed by Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

It’s been said boat captain Jake Feary could navigate the waterways surrounding Kiawah Island blindfolded on a moonless foggy night. There’s no way to test him on this clear, sunny day, but as he steers a fishing boat with a family of four anglers into narrow salt marshes and shallow creeks lined with tall spartina grass, he exudes a confidence that could come only from someone who spent his childhood exploring South Carolina’s sea islands.

Feary, assistant director of outdoor programs at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, arranges private charters for resort guests looking to catch and release red drum and trout.

The Sanctuary, the resort’s five-star hotel, started welcoming guests again on June 6 with seating restrictions at the pool. Other modifications include the suspension of daily housekeeping and valet service. Elevator capacity is limited, and some restaurants remain shuttered. All five golf courses are open, but the Golf Pro Shops are closed. The Spa at the Sanctuary offers a limited menu of services. Steam rooms, saunas and whirlpools are off limits.

Much has changed, but what remains the same is the timeless beauty of Kiawah island and its tangle of waterways. Sail away and make believe you’re in a pandemic-free world for a few hours.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort. $229 and up. Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina. 843-768-2121, www.kiawahresort.com