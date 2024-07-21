Puerto Rico: Your passport to paradise (no actual passport required)

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a trip for the whole family or a solo adventure, Puerto Rico offers something for everyone. Its year-round tropical climate means there’s never a bad time to visit for fun in the sun, though keep in mind that hurricane season runs from June to November.

As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico presents an advantage for American travelers: no passport required. With just a valid ID in hand, you can hop on a direct flight from Atlanta and find yourself in this tropical paradise in about 3½ hours. Here’s how to make the most of your time in Puerto Rico:

270 miles of beach bliss

Puerto Rico’s crown jewel is its coastline, boasting nearly 300 beaches along 270 miles of shore. Each beach has its own character, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. Flamenco Beach on Culebra Island is a must-visit for those seeking postcard-perfect views. Its white sand and crystal clear waters have earned it a reputation as one of the world’s top beaches. Sunbathers and swimmers will find paradise here, while more adventurous spirits can explore the marine life through snorkeling or diving.

If you have never been to #PuertoRico you should go! This is Flamenco Beach on the small island of Culebra. We took a ferry in Ceiba to it this morning. It’s beautiful! 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/xt1hpKM5VU — House of Lancaster (@007lancaster) January 10, 2023

For surf enthusiasts, Domes Beach offers world-class waves and a unique backdrop of a lighthouse built in 1892 and an inactive nuclear reactor. During winter, it even becomes a prime spot for whale watching, adding another layer of excitement to your beach day.

Natural wonders

Nature lovers will be captivated by Puerto Rico’s diverse ecosystems. The island is home to El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System. Here, you can hike through lush vegetation, cool off in natural pools and marvel at breathtaking waterfalls.

For a unique experience, visit one of Puerto Rico’s bioluminescent bays, where microscopic organisms create a stunning natural light show in the water at night.

Old San Juan’s colorful charm

Puerto Rico’s allure extends beyond its natural beauty. The island’s rich history and vibrant culture are on full display in Old San Juan. Stroll along the blue cobblestone streets, visit art galleries and indulge in Puerto Rican cuisine. Don’t miss trying mofongo, a local favorite made from fried plantains, or sipping on a perfectly crafted pina colada, which was invented on the island.

And as night falls and the last of those cocktails kick in, dance the night away in one of Old San Juan’s lively clubs.

Adrenaline junkies

Thrill seekers will find no shortage of activities in Puerto Rico. From zip lining through the rainforest canopy to cave exploration in the island’s karst region, there’s always a new adventure to be had. Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding and kiteboarding at Luquillo and other beaches.

Hidden gems

For those seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences, consider visiting Cabo Rojo in the southwest. Here, you’ll discover La Playuela, commonly known as Playa Sucia, a remote beach surrounded by wildlife. This stunning location features Punta de Piedra, a natural stone formation extending over the sea, perfect for capturing breathtaking photos. Additionally, the area offers salt flats and scenic hiking trails.

So pack your bags, leave your passport at home and get hyped for a journey that will captivate your senses and leave you longing to return to this Caribbean paradise.