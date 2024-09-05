Life Is Beautiful this fall in Vegas, baby

Las Vegas is often the first city people think of when getting away and having a good time. From eating to drinking to gambling, it seems impossible to run out of things to do.

Vegas’ unlimited offerings, however, can overwhelm some prospective visitors, and others end up never going at all. If you’re looking for the best way to experience Sin City this fall, consider getting tickets for the Life Is Beautiful Festival, a diverse, all-ages music event in the heart of downtown.

Life Is Beautiful calls itself “a big, beautiful block party.” The festival’s purpose, as they put it on the website, is “to build a more beautiful world.” It goes on to say that “a name like ‘Life is Beautiful’ comes with great responsibility. Because Life is Beautiful is more than just a festival, it’s a mantra — a way of moving through the world.”

Since its first festival in 2013, Life Is Beautiful has welcomed more than 1 million attendees. Previous gatherings have featured Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eillish, Bill Nye and others.

This year’s festival lineup features R&B mainstay James Blake, electronic rockstars LCD Soundsystem, house music cool girl Peggy Gou and almost a dozen other artists from every genre.

Life Is Beautiful has no overlapping sets, allowing attendees to experience all of the music without needing to rush to the next artist.

Set in the middle of one of Las Vegas’ arts districts, the Life Is Beautiful experience is more than just music. The festival has “welcomed immersive installations, mind-bending murals, quirky pop-ups, (and) thought-provoking pieces,” according to a write-up of their previous years. Famous street artist Banksy, among others, sent projects that were featured at previous events.

Earlier festivals also included arts and crafts tents, a pride parade, and the very Vegas Mobile Wedding Chapel.

Scheduled for Sept. 27-28, two-day general admission tickets start at $199, with second tier passes at $229. VIP tickets cost $399, and include express entry, VIP viewing, a dedicated food and beverage area, and access to exclusive air-conditioned restrooms.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the festival, go to lifeisbeautiful.com.