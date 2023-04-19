BreakingNews
Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
Here’s how to get paid for all those flight delays

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Travelers can be compensated when airlines suffer flight delays

According to a recent NerdWallet report, flyers are spending more time waiting at the airport than ever. However, it is possible for passengers to receive refunds or some other form of flight delay compensation after being stuck with a late flight.

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. airlines are not required by law to compensate passengers for delayed flights. However, compensation policies differ from airline to airline so always ask staff for their compensation policies when your flight is delayed.

“There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed,” the DOT reported. “Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for delayed passengers. If your flight is experiencing a long delay, ask airline staff if they will pay for meals or a hotel room. While some airlines offer these amenities to passengers, others do not provide any amenities to stranded passengers.”

Passengers that experience significant delays, which are only loosely defined by the DOT, may be eligible for refunds.

“In some situations, you may be entitled to a refund, including a refund for all optional fees associated with the purchase of your ticket (such as baggage fees, seat upgrades, etc.),” the DOT reported. “DOT has not specifically defined ‘significant delay.’ Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on a lot of factors – such as the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances. DOT determines whether you are entitled to a refund on a case by case basis.”

Passengers that pay for their entire flights with a credit card may also be entitled to travel insurance benefits. Travel insurance benefits vary from company to company, so contact your credit card provider to determine what travel insurance benefits you are entitled to.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

