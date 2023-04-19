Here’s how to get paid for all those flight delays

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. airlines are not required by law to compensate passengers for delayed flights. However, compensation policies differ from airline to airline so always ask staff for their compensation policies when your flight is delayed.

“There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed,” the DOT reported. “Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for delayed passengers. If your flight is experiencing a long delay, ask airline staff if they will pay for meals or a hotel room. While some airlines offer these amenities to passengers, others do not provide any amenities to stranded passengers.”