How to avoid IBS and other tummy issues while traveling

But Adam B. Gorelick, an MD in gastroenterology at Nuvance Health, has a few tips that might help you have a more pleasurable trip.

Bring a digestive rescue kit

You’re used to packing your medications, so just add antacids or other indigestion relief meds, plus pain relievers to your pill box. You might also want to include a probiotic. Be sure to include these in your carry-on if flying, so they’re handy should you need it. If you have other sensitivities, baby wipes come in travel packs.

Limit alcohol

According to Gorelick, alcohol relaxes not only the stomach, but also the muscle that allows you to swallow food and beverages. Reducing the pressure of the lower esophageal sphincter can increase the chance of heartburn or acid reflux caused by stomach acid that splashes back up into the esophagus.

Avoid large meals

It’s always tempting to overeat when you’re in a new city or country. Who goes to Italy and doesn’t indulge in wine and pasta? People with IBS, that’s who. “Eating too much can cause indigestion, heartburn and diarrhea,” Gorelick wrote. “Eat something light and choose foods that will not cause gas or discomfort” not matter how tempting it is.

Hydrate

Most airports have water fountains that will accommodate that new Stanley tumbler you got for Christmas, so fill that bad boy and drink lots of water. Not only does water help your body absorb nutrients, but it also soften your stool to help prevent constipation. Be sure to check if the water where your going is drinkable. In Italy, for example, you can fill your water bottle at any public fountain. In Bali, however, you should even brush your teeth with bottled products.

A little planning can go a long way to ensuring you have a healthy and fun trip.