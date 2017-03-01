ajc logo
Go Georgia: Memorable historical sites to visit in Georgia

Travel
By Tracey Teo
Feb 26, 2017

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Kennesaw

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield is a 2,965-acre historic site that marks a Civil War battlefield of a crucial Confederate victory during the Atlanta campaign of 1864. A 20-minute film shown at the visitor center explains how rebels took cover from rifle and cannon fire in entrenchments dug deep into the slopes of Kennesaw Mountain. Many well-preserved artifacts and memorabilia are on view, including uniforms and weapons.

To see the entrenchments and earthworks, visitors drive up the mountain or follow a steep, 2-mile trail.

900 Kennesaw Mountain Dr., Kennesaw, Ga., (770) 427-4686, nps.gov/kemo

Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Savannah

The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, the oldest Catholic church in Georgia, towers over Harris Street in all its French-Gothic grandeur, twin spires pointing toward the clouds. The church was founded in 1799 by French colonists, but the current structure was rebuilt in 1900 following a devastating fire in 1898.

The interior is just as awe-inspiring as the exterior. Renaissance-style murals and glowing stained glass windows enhance the cathedral’s ethereal beauty. Self-guided and docent-guided tours are available.

222 E. Harris St., Savannah, Ga., (912) 233-4709, savannahcathedral.org

Callaway Plantation, Washington

The Callaway Plantation, a living history museum, offers a glimpse into the days when cotton was king in Georgia. The plantation chronicles the rise of one Wilkes County family. The main attraction is the Brick House, an 1869 Greek Revival mansion that features furniture original to the home. A school, a slave cabin and other buildings are also included on the tour. Prior to 1869, the family resided in the Grey House, circa 1790, a fine example of Federal-style architecture.

Lexington Ave., Highway 78, Washington, Ga., (706) 678-7060, historyofwilkes.org

Tracey Teo
