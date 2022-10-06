Experts chime in with five tips for holiday travel

“This is a really great time for travelers to ensure they are enrolled in programs that cut down on the time you need to spend at the airport and will make that travel process easier, so ensure that you are enrolled in TSA PreCheck or Clear,” Melanie Lieberman, senior features editor at travel site The Points Guy, told TODAY.

To check the status of TSA wait times for your ATL flight visit atl.com.

Be flexible

Instead of picking a time that’s the most common — between the hours of 7 p.m. -9p.m. on a weekend — fly out earlier in the week. Experts also say to take the earliest flight that you can (if you aren’t bothered by waking up earlier); they’re less likely to be overbooked.

Be cautious

Holiday travel season aligns with the yearly flu season. Also, remember, mask mandates are no longer in effect.

If you’re worried about flu season and COVID-19, pack masks, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes to help reduce the risk of contamination. While most travelers might not wear a mask, you can still wear one and keep a distance.

Kids mean extra time, fees

There’s no such thing as traveling light when it comes to flying with kids. Extra bags means extra baggage fees. You can also pay for early boarding; it’s an extra expense, but it can be a real time saver.

“If you have a whole family traveling only with carry-ons, you want to make sure you have room for your bags in the overhead compartment. Keeping your family together and getting early boarding is one way to cut down on the stress a little bit more.” said Lieberman.