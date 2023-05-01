Every type of spring traveler can find what they’re looking for in Asheville

Spring brings a burst of color to Biltmore’s 8,000 acres of grounds and gardens, and it’s celebrated with Biltmore Blooms. Thousands of tulips bloom in the estate’s perfectly manicured gardens, creating a beautiful display of spring. The multi-sensory experience Italian Renaissance Alive is also at Biltmore this spring, and it illuminates works from artists such as Michelangelo and Raphael, all accompanied by an operatic score. The estate also has a winery and vast grounds with six gardens, a Conservatory, nature trails and more. If you’d like to stay overnight, three lodging options are available on the property.

Sample the beer and food scene

If you’re into craft beer, you’ll have plenty to choose from in Asheville. The city has about 25 breweries and consistently ranks among the top cities in number of breweries per 100,000 residents. To visit the city’s breweries, tap rooms and beer bars, explore the Ale Trail map.

Asheville has also been ranked No. 10 on Tripadvisor’s list of Best Food Destinations in the U.S, so you’ll want to make sure to treat yourself to meals out at some of the local restaurants. The site mentioned the city’s farm-to-table and local restaurant scene, local and sustainable agriculture and farmers markets as reasons for its high ranking. With 17 farmers markets, it’s easy for residents, visitors and restaurants to find fresh seasonal produce.

Pay a visit to the River Arts District

Visit Asheville’s River Arts District (the “RAD”) to see the working studios and galleries of hundreds of artists. The mile-long district is located just minutes from downtown, so it’s a convenient destination to visit on a trip to or from this area. On the second Saturday of each month, there’s even more to see and do as RAD hosts gallery walks with demonstrations, workshops, wine tastings and more. Free trolley rides are also available.

Explore the great outdoors

With more than a million acres of protected wilderness, the Asheville area has plenty of natural beauty as it’s surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you’re into hiking, fishing, biking, paddling, or ziplining, you’ll find many locations to choose from. And when you’re ready for a break, you can drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway to see natural wildflowers and appreciate the other outdoor scenery.