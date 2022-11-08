ajc logo
Dunder Mifflin fans can stay at “The Office” for a night

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The ultimate ‘Office’ rental just opened in D.C.

Whether you’re a Michael, Pam or Dwight, two lucky “Office” fans will get a chance to stay the night in an awesome one-of-a-kind getaway.

Starting November 16, fans can start booking the experience. The cost is just $20.05 per couple — an homage to the year 2005, when the series first aired.

“Equipped with an impressive two-story setup, The Office Experience venue features all the show’s iconic destinations under one roof, from a merch-filled warehouse to the desks of all your favorite characters,” noted the listing.

The Office Experience is located in Washington, D.C., within five miles of the capital’s top attractions like the National Museum of the American Indian, Triangle Park, Union Station and more.

While taking plenty of pictures and reveling in nostalgia for the Emmy Award-winning show, guests will also participate in a unique scavenger hunt. The all-night packages are available on a first come first serve basis.

After all, like Michael Scott would say, “I’m an early bird and I’m a night owl so I’m wise and I have worms.”

Checkout Booking.com for more information.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

