5 reasons your next vacation should be a cruise

Vacation planning doesn’t have to mean going to the hottest vacation destination — especially since they’re already packed with other eager tourists. Why not think outside the box?
Cruises offer a wide range of amenities at great prices and most are all-inclusive, so you know what you’ll be spending up front. Right now, many cruise lines are offering special deals and packages. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, is offering 50% off all cruises and packages — including airfare.
But the benefits of cruising go beyond your wallet. Here are a few reasons why your next vacation should be on a cruise ship:
Private locations
Many cruise ships dock at parts of the island that are only accessible to the cruise lines. That means you’ll get a chance to hang out on the beach without the crowds and enjoy intimate family time — or romantic time with your special someone.
Entertainment
From Disney Cruises to Princess Cruises, there’s always a ton of entertainment on board. From musical guests and Broadway shows to stand-up comedians, you can count on great music and laughs almost every night.
Dining
Cruise ships are known for their buffet-style dining options with never-ending options on food. Even the pickiest of eaters can find something satisfying.
Private Excursions
Cruise lines generally have special activities lined during shore visits. Whether it’s kayaking, snorkeling — even glacier hiking — you’ll have as much fun off the ship as you have on it.
Learning something new
Most cruises offer seminars, wine tastings and other fun educational opportunities. It could be the perfect chance to brush up on a foreign language or give a new hobby like photography a try.
