Disney sets dates for Epcot arts fest, puts more Figment in the mix

The arts festival launches Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 20. It will feature Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic. This new “food studio” will have “treats and beverages bursting with vibrant colors and flavors.” according to the official Disney Parks Blog. Odyssey is the former restaurant (and festival center) on the waterfront, nestled between the Mexico pavilion and Test Track.

Another fresh eating option will be Moderne with “avant-garde menu items” and located near Test Track. Details about these new offerings will be shared in early 2023, Disney says. The event will have 16 food studios.