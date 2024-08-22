Autumn is just a month away, bringing cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and a kaleidoscope of colors.

As you bid farewell to the “brat summer” and plan your “demure fall,” here’s what you need to know.

Explore 15 creative events that are certain to entertain this fall in ATL

Save the date

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 22 — the official first day of fall. At 8:44 a.m., we’ll experience the autumnal equinox. But what exactly does that mean?

Autumnal equinox

There are two equinoxes each year, and autumn’s marks the beginning of fall. Think of it as Mother Nature’s way of hitting the reset button. The Earth’s position relative to the sun creates an almost perfect balance between day and night, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The other equinox occurs in the spring and is called the vernal equinox.

After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter as the sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier. This leads up to the winter solstice, after which the days start to grow longer once again.

Nature’s transformation

The arrival of fall brings a transformation in nature. The timing of the fall foliage varies depending on the weather and your location. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the first hints of color typically appear in mid-September out West and in the Midwest. By October, nearly the entire country will be experiencing the vibrant hues of autumn. For those in Georgia, mid-October is typically the prime time to catch the foliage at its peak, especially near the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Gearing up

To make the most of fall, consider swapping out your summer linens for snugglier fabrics and planning a “country house weekend” to see the leaves in all their glory. It’s also a good time to stock up on seasonal produce for hearty, comforting meals that warm you from the inside out. And of course, don’t forget to dust off your favorite sweaters and boots.

When do we turn back our clocks?

While the autumnal equinox marks the first day of fall, it’s not the same as daylight saving time. This year, we “fall back” at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November. This time change has a long, complicated history. Although a bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed in the Senate in 2022, it stalled in the House and will need to be reintroduced to move forward.