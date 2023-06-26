Concord, North Carolina, is a speed racer’s dream getaway

If you’re looking for a good road trip this summer that involves an iconic NASCAR track, great food and a rich history, then you should race to Concord, North Carolina.

The city is home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Built in 1959, the track is considered the home of NASCAR.

“Concord is best known for the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Concord Mills shopping mall definitely brings a good bit of traffic, but the destination truly offers so much more,” Kathryn Holec, of the Lou Hammond Group, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Just five hours from Atlanta, and nestled in the Charlotte Metropolitan area, Concord is home to one of the most popular destinations in the state and is the stomping ground for race car drivers and fan alike. Concord was recently named one of the top 20 places to live for families by Fortune.

From dining and shopping to museums and the track, there’s plenty to do in this historic city, including “the historic Reed Gold Mine, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and a whiskey distillery located in a former prison.”

A typical day in Concord’s historic downtown usually starts with coffee from Groundwork Common coffee shop before browsing some of its iconic shops like the Bead Lady, ShoeBeeDo or Goldberry Books on Union Street.

“It’s the perfect area to stroll and shop around on a beautiful day, and it’s also undergoing a beautification project right now,” said Holec.

While there’s plenty to do in the racing city, there’s plenty of natural beauty to enjoy too. The Carolina Threat Trail, Harold B. McEchern Greenway and the Memorial Garden are all perfect for an outdoor adventure.