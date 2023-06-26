X

Concord, North Carolina, is a speed racer’s dream getaway

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
North Carolina’s 10th largest city is the home of NASCAR

If you’re looking for a good road trip this summer that involves an iconic NASCAR track, great food and a rich history, then you should race to Concord, North Carolina.

The city is home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Built in 1959, the track is considered the home of NASCAR.

“Concord is best known for the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Concord Mills shopping mall definitely brings a good bit of traffic, but the destination truly offers so much more,” Kathryn Holec, of the Lou Hammond Group, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExplorePeachtree Corners ranked in top 20 places to raise a family in the U.S.

Just five hours from Atlanta, and nestled in the Charlotte Metropolitan area, Concord is home to one of the most popular destinations in the state and is the stomping ground for race car drivers and fan alike. Concord was recently named one of the top 20 places to live for families by Fortune.

From dining and shopping to museums and the track, there’s plenty to do in this historic city, including “the historic Reed Gold Mine, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and a whiskey distillery located in a former prison.”

ExploreViral travel trend ‘skiplagging’ can have costly repercussions

A typical day in Concord’s historic downtown usually starts with coffee from Groundwork Common coffee shop before browsing some of its iconic shops like the Bead Lady, ShoeBeeDo or Goldberry Books on Union Street.

“It’s the perfect area to stroll and shop around on a beautiful day, and it’s also undergoing a beautification project right now,” said Holec.

While there’s plenty to do in the racing city, there’s plenty of natural beauty to enjoy too. The Carolina Threat Trail, Harold B. McEchern Greenway and the Memorial Garden are all perfect for an outdoor adventure.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: 1 dead after storms toppled trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta1h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
3h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
2h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Q&A: CDC director reflects on her time leading the agency and what’s next
3h ago
The Latest

Georgia has some amazing all-inclusive beach resorts you probably don’t know about
56m ago
Mariah Carey invites fans to vacation in Beverly Hills mansion for only $6.21
Atlanta Safari Park offers a wildlife experience from the seat of your car
Featured

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top