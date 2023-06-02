X

CNN: Florida’s Haulover Beach Park is the ‘best nude beach’ in the U.S.

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

From Berlin to Nantucket Island, beach goers are leaving their swim suits at home in favor of clothing optional beaches. According to a recent CNN report, the best nude beach in America is just one state away from Atlanta’s beach lovers.

For 2023′s “Dare to bare: 20 of the world’s best nude beaches,” CNN’s Joe Yogerst ranked Florida’s Haulover Beach Park as the most popular nude beach in all of the U.S. and one of the top nude beaches in the world. The warm sands and comforting waters of Haulover attract over 1.3 million nude beach goers a year. Come July, the beach park sees some of its largest gatherings for National Nude Recreation Week.

ExploreThis is the first-ever autism certified city in the U.S.

Of course, the park has much more to offer than a clothing optional experience. From tennis courts to kite flying, there’s a lot to experience at Haulover Beach Park.

“This 1.5 mile beach is located north of Miami Beach, between the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean,” according to Miami’s official tourism website. “Haulover Beach Park is noted for blue waters, soft sand and plenty of picnic areas. The park regularly hosts kite-making workshops and sells kites to fly in a big grassy area facing Biscayne Bay. There’s a tennis center, golf course and dog park, too.”

The beach’s nude section accounts for roughly a third of the entire beach and is marked off by picket fences.

ExploreTowerhouse Farm Brewery provides farm-to-glass beer like no other in the state

“Located on the northern one-third of the beach between lifeguard towers #12 and #16, this family-friendly portion of the beach has been listed as one of the best in the nation to swim and sun-bathe without clothing, featuring beach chair and umbrella rentals, a food and beverage concession and showers conveniently located right on the beach,” according to Miami Dade County’s website. ”Restrooms are also located nearby. Friendly beach ambassadors are available to greet visitors and provide information regarding the do’s and don’ts (beach etiquette). Look for them wearing the green safari hats. Parking is available in the North Lot, which can be accessed through the Haulover Marine Center’s boat ramps entrance, or Lot #1. Use pedestrian tunnel #4 or #5.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Sen. Ossoff: $1.4M in funding for Atlanta’s civil, human rights museum2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s GOP convention is a clash over the party’s future
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

$25K reward offered to find shooter who killed British scientist
1h ago
The Latest

This is the first-ever autism certified city in the U.S.
Travel: Take a boozy trail ride
AJC Travel: Enter to win a getaway package from Experience Columbia
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center
19m ago
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top