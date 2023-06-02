CNN: Florida’s Haulover Beach Park is the ‘best nude beach’ in the U.S.

From Berlin to Nantucket Island, beach goers are leaving their swim suits at home in favor of clothing optional beaches. According to a recent CNN report, the best nude beach in America is just one state away from Atlanta’s beach lovers.

For 2023′s “Dare to bare: 20 of the world’s best nude beaches,” CNN’s Joe Yogerst ranked Florida’s Haulover Beach Park as the most popular nude beach in all of the U.S. and one of the top nude beaches in the world. The warm sands and comforting waters of Haulover attract over 1.3 million nude beach goers a year. Come July, the beach park sees some of its largest gatherings for National Nude Recreation Week.

Of course, the park has much more to offer than a clothing optional experience. From tennis courts to kite flying, there’s a lot to experience at Haulover Beach Park.

“This 1.5 mile beach is located north of Miami Beach, between the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean,” according to Miami’s official tourism website. “Haulover Beach Park is noted for blue waters, soft sand and plenty of picnic areas. The park regularly hosts kite-making workshops and sells kites to fly in a big grassy area facing Biscayne Bay. There’s a tennis center, golf course and dog park, too.”

The beach’s nude section accounts for roughly a third of the entire beach and is marked off by picket fences.

“Located on the northern one-third of the beach between lifeguard towers #12 and #16, this family-friendly portion of the beach has been listed as one of the best in the nation to swim and sun-bathe without clothing, featuring beach chair and umbrella rentals, a food and beverage concession and showers conveniently located right on the beach,” according to Miami Dade County’s website. ”Restrooms are also located nearby. Friendly beach ambassadors are available to greet visitors and provide information regarding the do’s and don’ts (beach etiquette). Look for them wearing the green safari hats. Parking is available in the North Lot, which can be accessed through the Haulover Marine Center’s boat ramps entrance, or Lot #1. Use pedestrian tunnel #4 or #5.”