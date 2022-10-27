Check out this Cold War relic for rent on Aibnb

The Airbnb rental has one bedroom and one bathroom, with plenty of room for two guests — and a pet. Many features of the bunker are still in their original condition, including the tunnels that go 186 feet down to the underground missile silo.

“The major construction/refurbishment areas, have been renovated into an unbelievable underground home and office. Prepare for one of the most awesome tours included with the cost of your stay,” reads the listing.