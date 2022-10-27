BreakingNews
BREAKING: 17-year-old student dies in shooting after leaving Norcross High
ajc logo
X

Check out this Cold War relic for rent on Aibnb

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
What better place to take shelter than in a Cold War bunker?

If you’re looking for a truly one-of-a-kind place to stay next time you’re in Roswell, New Mexico — maybe on an alien hunting expedition — you won’t find anything as unique as this Cold War bunker.

The Airbnb rental has one bedroom and one bathroom, with plenty of room for two guests — and a pet. Many features of the bunker are still in their original condition, including the tunnels that go 186 feet down to the underground missile silo.

ExploreWould you stay at America’s most dangerous vacation rental?

“The major construction/refurbishment areas, have been renovated into an unbelievable underground home and office. Prepare for one of the most awesome tours included with the cost of your stay,” reads the listing.

The owners stay on the property in a private apartment on the first level. While that area is off limits to renters, the owners welcome guests to explore the rest of the facility.

For $450 a night renters can enjoy free parking, in-unit laundry, privacy locks, a full kitchen, a fire pit and a patio/balcony. And while this is an underground rental, there is still cell service and Wi-Fi available.

ExploreFive must-see travel spots for die hard ‘Star Wars’ fans

“Prepare for one of the most awesome tours included with the cost of your stay,” notes the booking.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker amid new abortion allegation 3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb school district underfunded charter schools, judge finds
4h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
18h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
18h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
14h ago
The Latest

Flight attendant goes viral with video showing what she would never do on a plane
2h ago
Five must-see travel spots for die hard ‘Star Wars’ fans
Do you love Atlanta? Here are some of the South’s other best cities to visit
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
2h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
10h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top