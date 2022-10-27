Check out this Cold War relic for rent on Aibnb

If you’re looking for a truly one-of-a-kind place to stay next time you’re in Roswell, New Mexico — maybe on an alien hunting expedition — you won’t find anything as unique as this Cold War bunker.
The Airbnb rental has one bedroom and one bathroom, with plenty of room for two guests — and a pet. Many features of the bunker are still in their original condition, including the tunnels that go 186 feet down to the underground missile silo.
“The major construction/refurbishment areas, have been renovated into an unbelievable underground home and office. Prepare for one of the most awesome tours included with the cost of your stay,” reads the listing.
The owners stay on the property in a private apartment on the first level. While that area is off limits to renters, the owners welcome guests to explore the rest of the facility.
For $450 a night renters can enjoy free parking, in-unit laundry, privacy locks, a full kitchen, a fire pit and a patio/balcony. And while this is an underground rental, there is still cell service and Wi-Fi available.
“Prepare for one of the most awesome tours included with the cost of your stay,” notes the booking.
About the Author