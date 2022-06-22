Best states for a summer road trip (Hint: You live in one)

“I would encourage and expect to see many American travelers taking summer road trips to historical sites and park areas that allow the public to explore the history of the civil rights struggles of the United States,” Derek H. Alderman, Ph.D., professor of geography in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee, told WalletHub.

Explore 6 historical sites ideal for time travelers

To determine 2022′s best and worst states for summer road trips, the financial website compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: costs, safety and activities.