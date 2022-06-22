ajc logo
Best states for a summer road trip (Hint: You live in one)

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
WalletHub analyzed cost, safety and activities in all 50 states

Despite high gas prices, Georgians are expected to take a record number of trips this Fourth of July weekend, Kelly Yamanouchi of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday. According to WalletHub, however, we could save money by staying in one of the best road trip destinations — the Peach State.

“I would encourage and expect to see many American travelers taking summer road trips to historical sites and park areas that allow the public to explore the history of the civil rights struggles of the United States,” Derek H. Alderman, Ph.D., professor of geography in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee, told WalletHub.

Explore6 historical sites ideal for time travelers

To determine 2022′s best and worst states for summer road trips, the financial website compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: costs, safety and activities.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 32 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale. A score of 100 represents the most favorable conditions for summer road trips.

When the points were tallied, Georgia came in No. 11, with a score of 51.74.

Our best showing was in the cost dimension, likely thanks to having the lowest gas prices in the country, according to WalletHub.

ExploreOne of Travel+Leisure’s best small towns is in Georgia

It’s not all peachy for Georgia travelers, however. We also have some of the highest auto repair costs, ranking No. 46 nationwide.

Why didn’t Georgia rank higher? We finished No. 36 for safety and No. 28 for activities.

If you’re looking for things to do, drive up to New York, which finished third in that dimension and first overall with a score of 58.05.

Just make sure your vehicle is well-maintained.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

