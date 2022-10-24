Best places for senior travelers in Latin America and the Caribbean

Aboard these large boats, travelers enjoy excellent service, various dining options, and entertainment in casinos and spas, among other amenities that allow them to travel in the most pleasant way possible. The natural spectacle of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego is impressive and can be enjoyed from the comfort of the cruise, although there are various stops at ports where seniors can take short walks and enjoy a warm cup of coffee in cozy restaurants.

There are many routes to choose from, such as the Falkland Islands, Decepción Island, Elephant Island, and Stanley Port where they can visit the town to discover the Church of the Anglican Christ, and get to see the families of penguins who live in this great region of the planet.

Panama

Panama is a great destination for seniors who want to spend an entertaining holiday. It has multiple cities where they can enjoy lush nature and extraordinary biodiversity, as well as urban centers, that offer world-class services in hotels and restaurants.

In Panama City, seniors can make interesting tours to visit the old area by walking through the emblematic Calzada de Amador, which is an extraordinary seafront promenade that connects the continent with four islands. Another option is to visit the neighborhoods of El Cangrejo and Bella Vista and enjoy the great atmosphere in restaurants and terraces.

On the famous Panama Canal, they can take a good meal in front of the Miraflores lock, and see lots of boats pass by. They can also visit the site museum and even a cinema where they know the history of this emblematic place. More options to visit are the Archipiélago de las Perlas, the city of Chitré, Piña Bay, and the indigenous provinces of San Blas, among others.

Costa Rica

This fantastic destination in Central America offers extraordinary options not only for adults looking to vacation but also for those who want to find a country to live in.

There are ideal places like Escazu, which is a very quiet town (close to San José, the capital), with fabulous natural attractions and excellent public services where they can rent or buy property at affordable prices. Heredia, another city near San José with close ecological jewels such as Monteverde, Tortuguero National Park and Arenal, sites of impressive biodiversity. The seniors also have the option of choosing tours to Manuel Antonio National Park, one of the most beautiful in the world and the most visited in Costa Rica where they can enjoy viewpoints with stunning views of the jungle.

It should be noted that Costa Rica has many hotels designed with a few stairs to easily access rooms, as well as special bathroom facilities and flooring to prevent slipping. Other services include chauffeurs for traveling around the country and tours specially designed for the needs of senior visitors.

