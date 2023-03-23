X

Avengers and other Marvel superheroes assemble at new MCU exhibit in N.C.

Travel
By Adam Bell, The Charlotte Observer
1 hour ago
Charlotte is exhibit’s only Southeast stop; tickets go on sale today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of Black Panther, Spider-Man, the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes can assemble in Charlotte this spring for a new exhibition about their favorite characters.

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” is swinging into Discovery Place Science on May 14 and will remain open through September 4. It’s the exhibition’s last stop in the U.S — and the only one in the Southeast — before it flies off to Europe, according to Discovery Place.

Explore3 babymoon destinations within driving distance of Atlanta

“This is Discovery Place Science’s first post-pandemic exhibition of this caliber,” museum president and CEO Catherine Wilson Horne said in a statement.

The exhibit celebrates Marvel’s visual and cultural impact, and contains more than 300 artifacts. That includes some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which has never been on public display before.

Here are four other things to know:

What’s the Marvel exhibit about?

The exhibition tells Marvel’s story in comics, film and other media. it also commemorates Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 (the comic book with he first appearance of Marvel’s superheroes) as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, popularly known as the MCU.

The show covers the origins of the Marvel Universe up to the present day, covering 80 years of pop culture history, said exhibition curator Ben Saunders in a statement. The exhibition is produced by Semmel Exhibitions, Marvel Entertainment, and MoPOP.

What cool things can I see at the Marvel exhibit?

The exhibit will have immersive set pieces and interactive installations, along with soundscape created by British composer Lorne Balfe. Among the highlights, visitors can:

Travel through the mirror dimension of Doctor Strange

Check out concept sketches, props and costumes from Marvel Studios movies

Take selfies with life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man, The Thing, The Hulk and other characters

Interact with vibrant Wakanda statues and learn about Wakanda’s culture and its influence on the Marvel universe.

See original art from some of Marvel’s most notable comics

And step into Tony Stark’s lab to test the capabilities of the Iron Man armor. (There is no word yet if Jarvis, Pepper Potts or Happy will be on hand, however.)

ExploreBeing single doesn’t mean you have to travel alone

What else should you know?

The exhibit details Marvel’s history and its influence on visual culture, and delves into how Marvel has influenced and drawn inspiration from pop culture.

It also focuses on major comic creators such as Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

And it takes deep dives about some of its most iconic characters, including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Their stories also addressed issues such as gender, race and mental illness.

“Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window,” Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment, said in a statement. “And one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone, regardless of race, religion or gender, can be a superhero.”

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Marvel exhibition go on sale today, and include access to Discovery Place Science’s permanent exhibits and labs.

Prices are $43 for adults ages 18-59, $38 for children 2-17, and $40 for seniors 60 and older. Tickets cost $1 more on Saturdays and Sundays; children younger than 2 get in free. More details: science.discoveryplace.org

About the Author

Adam Bell
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start season on injured list 2h ago

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

AJC names new top editor
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Former Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Former Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing
1h ago

Mel Kiper: Jalen Carter not expected to drop in NFL draft
3h ago
The Latest

Confidence in cruising: Travel picking up despite lingering COVID concerns
8m ago
Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
Honoring the memory of Butler Island Plantation’s enslaved people
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention, as crime rose
8h ago
Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top