Avengers and other Marvel superheroes assemble at new MCU exhibit in N.C.

What’s the Marvel exhibit about?

The exhibition tells Marvel’s story in comics, film and other media. it also commemorates Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 (the comic book with he first appearance of Marvel’s superheroes) as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, popularly known as the MCU.

The show covers the origins of the Marvel Universe up to the present day, covering 80 years of pop culture history, said exhibition curator Ben Saunders in a statement. The exhibition is produced by Semmel Exhibitions, Marvel Entertainment, and MoPOP.

What cool things can I see at the Marvel exhibit?

The exhibit will have immersive set pieces and interactive installations, along with soundscape created by British composer Lorne Balfe. Among the highlights, visitors can:

Travel through the mirror dimension of Doctor Strange

Check out concept sketches, props and costumes from Marvel Studios movies

Take selfies with life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man, The Thing, The Hulk and other characters

Interact with vibrant Wakanda statues and learn about Wakanda’s culture and its influence on the Marvel universe.

See original art from some of Marvel’s most notable comics

And step into Tony Stark’s lab to test the capabilities of the Iron Man armor. (There is no word yet if Jarvis, Pepper Potts or Happy will be on hand, however.)

What else should you know?

The exhibit details Marvel’s history and its influence on visual culture, and delves into how Marvel has influenced and drawn inspiration from pop culture.

It also focuses on major comic creators such as Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

And it takes deep dives about some of its most iconic characters, including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Their stories also addressed issues such as gender, race and mental illness.

“Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window,” Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment, said in a statement. “And one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone, regardless of race, religion or gender, can be a superhero.”

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Marvel exhibition go on sale today, and include access to Discovery Place Science’s permanent exhibits and labs.

Prices are $43 for adults ages 18-59, $38 for children 2-17, and $40 for seniors 60 and older. Tickets cost $1 more on Saturdays and Sundays; children younger than 2 get in free. More details: science.discoveryplace.org