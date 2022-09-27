ajc logo
5 things ‘Amazing Race’ host Phil Keoghan always travels with

The reality show host has learned a few tricks about packing

If you watch “The Amazing Race,” you know carrying everything in a backpack is a quick and easy way to maneuver not only airports but also unknown terrain.

As host of the reality show, Phil Keoghan has picked up a few tricks of his own.

“It’s the most ambitious reality show out there because we’re always on the move,” Keoghan told CNN. “In any given season, we’re constantly switching countries thousands of miles away from each other.”

Clocking hundreds of thousands of miles each year makes him something of an expert on traveling.

“The most important thing is that you’ve got to have systems in place and keep repeating them until everything becomes standard operating procedure,” Keoghan said. “Keep your documentation and money in the same place every time. Mistakes happen when you’re tired and break the pattern and decide to put your electronics in the airplane front-seat pocket.”

Here are a few products he told CNN he always travels with:

Sotania Swiss leather passport holder

This minimalist travel accessory holds your passport, cash and credit cards, and has built-in RFID blocking. Available on amazon.com for $17.50, the leather case comes in black, gray and red.

“Your passport is your ticket to the world,” Keoghan told CNN. Along with his passport, he keeps card that lists emergency phone numbers in the case. “You need to know who to call if you’re in trouble.”

Geekey multitool

This TSA friendly gadget is key to solving many of your travel problems. Available on Amazon.com for $19.99, it’s small enough to fit on your keychain. It includes a bottle opener, screwdriver, ruler, wrench, bit driver and bike spoke key.

“For one reason or another you get to a hotel and something is not working, Keoghan said. “I can’t tell you how many times it’s helped me open up a nice cold beer.”

Neutrogena Sport Face sunscreen

Oil-free, sweatproof and waterproof, this sunscreen provides protection against sunburn and other kinds of skin damage that could happen as Keoghan spends hours outside at each destination.

“It seems to have worked so far!” the host said. This 2.5 ounce tube costs $8.97 on Amazon.com.

Peak Design 30L travel backpack

Keoghan said he wanted a backpack “that was durable and could carry camera equipment.” This 30-liter pack by Peak Design, which comes in three colors, fits the bill. It’s expandable to 33 liters, is waterproof and can be used with packing cubes.

Although some might consider it pricey at $229, Keoghan said “it’s done a million miles with me, and I really like it.”

R.M. Williams boots

When packing light, you need a pair of shoes that can do double or triple duty — and won’t hold up the airport security line.

These slip on leather Chelsea boots feature the R.M. Williams distinct two-tab cuff and cost $539 on Amazon.com. They also are “super-comfortable,” Keoghan said.

Tracker for Hurricane Ian
