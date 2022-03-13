From SpongeBob to St. Lucia, there’s an all-inclusive resort for every type of vacationer

Caption Twelve miles of white-sand beach and 10 swimming pools await visitors to this Caribbean resort. Credit: From Beaches Resorts Credit: From Beaches Resorts Caption Twelve miles of white-sand beach and 10 swimming pools await visitors to this Caribbean resort. Credit: From Beaches Resorts Credit: From Beaches Resorts

Looking for a more traditional beach resort? On the Mayan Riviera in Mexico, Club Med Cancun Yucatan is surrounded by white-sand beaches, and features parent-friendly amenities like the Club Med Kids Club, available babysitting, and even rooms with separate sleeping areas for kids and parents. Beaches Turks and Caicos has a sumptuous 12-mile beach, a massive waterpark, 10 swimming pools, appearances by Sesame Street characters and even an Xbox lounge.

If your kids dream of vacationing with SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon Resort Punta Cana boasts several pools, a waterpark, a villa modeled after SpongeBob’s pineapple-shaped home, and, yes, even the chance to get “slimed.” For a more refined experience, there’s Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort in Fiji, which features kids’ activities both on and below the water, and where every child under 5 is assigned a nanny for the duration of their stay. Older kids can spend all day in the “Bula Club,” allowing parents to relax on their own. Another piña colada, please.

Couples

Lots of all-inclusive resorts are for adults only, and one of the best is Sandal’s Grenada, which offers a staggeringly beautiful view from its wide beach in addition to 10 restaurants, scuba and watersports opportunities, and tons of evening entertainment. Amid the mountains and towering palms of St. Lucia, Serenity at Coconut Bay ramps up the romance quotient with 36 suites complete with their own plunge pools, poolside and beachfront cabanas, and even chauffeured golf cart rides to and from your room.

Caption This ultra modern resort, geared towards couples, offers stunning views of the Pacific. Credit: From Marquis Los Cabos

On Mexico’s Baja peninsula, Marquis Los Cabos is an ultramodern resort where couples can play golf or tennis, whale watch on the Sea of Cortez, or just unwind in one of the beguiling infinity-edge pools. Half a world away, Centara Ras Fushi Resort in the Maldives is set on an atoll that’s reached by speedboat, and features villas overhanging a sparkling emerald lagoon.

Singles

Traveling alone? There are plenty of all-inclusive resorts that accommodate singles as well, among them the recently redesigned Club Med Turkoise in the Turks and Caicos, where you’ll discover golf, tennis, sailing and trapeze schools, and lots of white sand on Grace Bay Beach, rated as one of the best in the world. Body Holiday, in St. Lucia, is a wellness resort with lots of group exercise classes and daily spa treatments included in the price. Closer to home, Bungalows Key Largo in Florida features conversation starters like cooking classes and sunset sailing cruises.

If you’re looking for nightlife, the party never stops at Temptation Cancun Resort, which is big on neon colors and themed activities that can venture into the risqué — it’s a bit like spring break for grown-ups. Or you can kick back and enjoy the slow pace of Belizean Dreams in Belize, with its nine standalone villas and hammocks overlooking a blissfully undeveloped beach. But don’t worry — drinks are still part of the package.