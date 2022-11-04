Zuckerman exhibit celebrates beauty now, when we need it most

I would argue that Beauty (capital B intended) transcends human loss and as such reminds that any pain or loss we are suffering in the moment will, like Nature itself, eventually flow and change and become something else.

The 10 artists in this show, with works in video, sculpture, and painting, incorporate or manipulate beauty to address these concerns — or not — in various ways and to varying degrees.

The first two pieces I encountered in the exhibition were internationally recognized New York-based sculptor Rona Pondick’s resin-encased head, and a trippy, acid-colored video of bees buzzing flowers from collaborators Hironaka & Suib. They both made me wonder if this was a show about perception, which of course it is. There are as many definitions of beauty as there are eyes of its beholders. But let’s return to Danto’s statement that beauty can “transfigure the commonplace,” for that is what the best of these works at Zuckerman illustrates.

Among them are the New York-based painters Darren Waterston and Barbara Takenaga. Waterston’s large-scale paintings in oil on panel employ Japanese print-like landscape as metaphor, a classic utilization of beauty in art. Takenaga’s fantastically beautiful abstractions incorporate paint poured onto linen, the outcome of which is mitigated by manipulation and by chance, resulting in a consilience of macro- and micro-cosmic images. Their beauty can stun you into stillness. “Red Meryl” (2020), with its glimpse of a starry cosmos through a blood red “birth canal,” is one.

Other artists provide counterpoint, or at least other ways of considering beauty, its gravity or other qualities, in articulate but slightly less satisfying ways. Shelley Reed’s large-scale grisaille paintings (all blacks and grays), which reference traditional beauty in art history and are indeed beautiful themselves, feel slightly overbearing in context with the other works. Jennifer Steinkamp’s hypnotic video projection of drifting flowers reminded me of an equally beautiful projection by Atlanta artist Cynthia Farnell, making me wish there were more Atlanta artists in this show.

Credit: Fine Arts Museums of San Francis Credit: Fine Arts Museums of San Francis

In addition to his lush paintings, Waterston is represented here by selections from a collaborative project of color etchings and aquatints combined with letterpress text created with admired poet Mark Doty. The most compelling of these portrays — in a reversal of the show’s title — the beauty of gravity; for instance, a recumbent deer seemingly tethered to a tree “levitates” above unseen ground.

The event that inspired it was the opposite. Doty revealed that he had shared with Waterston his discovery of a dead doe in his own backyard, new life already feasting on and sprouting from its decomposing body. Death and renewal, in a dance of reincarnation.

Thompson’s conception of the exhibition began with the work of glass artist Amber Cowan and photographer William McDowell, two artists whose work questions how we can and do emotionally find beauty at a time when we are suffering.

Cowan reworks and repurposes American pressed glass, incorporating flameworking and glassblowing techniques to create works of fragility and resilience. The work just seems to try so hard, but not in a way that is off-putting; instead, her pieces become everything, all at once — just as life comes at you, perhaps.

Her “Young Love Resting in Gray Meadow” (2019), an ashen gray “wreath” of fantastical glass, is fellow memento mori to McDowell’s deeply affecting book art.

The photographer scanned his father’s ashes and discovered that the tiny pieces of ash became the stars and galaxies he was studying in astronomy books. With metaphor of unspeakable beauty, McDowell’s transformation of the real to the imagined and the prosaic to the poetic shows us exactly what beauty can do. Be sure to read his own description in the QR code on the wall.

I would love to see an entire gallery of this work; there are volumes to be said about it and yet nothing at all of any value to add. The beauty of this work is unique and complete just as it is, like a life itself — or a death.

In “Beauty and Morality,” Danto predicted that “beauty may be in for a rather long exile.” Beauty is back, if it ever left at all, and it’s here to stay when — in times like these — we need it most of all.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

“The Gravity of Beauty”

Through Dec. 10. Free. Zuckerman Museum of Art, 492 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 470-578-3223, kennesaw.edu/arts/zuckerman.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.