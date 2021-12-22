Winter Wonderland, a mountain hike and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Drive through a mile-long symphony of sight and sound featuring millions of lights and hundreds of animated displays.

“The Nutcracker”

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, plus additional dates through Dec. 29. $30-$149, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Atlanta Ballet presents the classic Christmas favorite. Masks are required, and ID and proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours must be presented for everyone age 4 and up.

Kennesaw Mountain Group Hike

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. $5 per car park entrance fee. Registration and free Atlanta Outdoor Club membership required. Kennesaw Mountain Visitor Center, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw.

Challenge yourself with a difficult group hike of 10.25 miles that covers Kennesaw Mountain, Little Kennesaw Mountain and Pigeon Hill.

A Christmas Tradition

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. $25-$35. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Enjoy a spirited holiday musical review with costumed singers and dancers performing traditional as well as funky Christmas favorites.

DeKalb

Winter Wonderland

Caption Walk among giant snow globes as part of Fernbank’s Winter Wonderland this weekend. Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org Caption Walk among giant snow globes as part of Fernbank’s Winter Wonderland this weekend. Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26, continuing through Jan. 9. Included with general admission of $18-$20, members free. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Fernbank’s annual holiday-inspired exhibit of celebrations and traditions around the world returns with trees and other displays, outdoor “snow globe” scenes and more.

Kid of the Universe Family Day

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. $39 per person. Painting with a Twist, 1230 Caroline St. NE, #240, Atlanta. 470-575-7400.

Bring the kids ages 7 and up to paint The Kid (aka Baby Yoda) from Star Wars.

Joe Gransden Holiday Special

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. $27.50-$33. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Jazz musician and vocalist Joe Grandsen brings his holiday special to Eddie’s Attic, along with vocalist Robin Latimore and trumpeter Roger Ingram.

Holiday Artists Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Spruill Center for the Arts, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-4019.

Shop the last day of the Holiday Artists Market to pick up a one-of-a-kind last-minute gift or treat yourself to a painting, jewelry, sculpture or other piece of art. Masks are required if you’re unvaccinated.

North Fulton

Avalon on Ice

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23-Sunday, Dec. 26, plus additional dates. $18 per person general admission, $14 per child age 9 and under, both prices include skates. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.

Glide into the holiday spirit on Avalon’s Rockefeller-inspired ice skating rink. If you want to be sure you get a time slot, make a reservation online.

Avondale Estate Farmers Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

Shop for locally grown produce, vegan baked goods, Syrian foods, Asian foods and sauces and more.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Caption Join in an Italian-American Christmas Eve celebration, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, in Sandy Springs. Credit: From visitsandysprings.org Caption Join in an Italian-American Christmas Eve celebration, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, in Sandy Springs. Credit: From visitsandysprings.org Credit: From visitsandysprings.org

Opens 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Cibo e Beve, 4996 Roswell Road, Suite 245, Sandy Springs. 404-250-8988.

Join in the Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian-American celebration of Christmas Eve with dishes of fish and other seafood. Grilled octopus, Italian crab cake, mussels and lobster ravioli are a few of the dishes that will be served.

Dino Safari

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, plus additional dates. $15 and up. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta.

Get up close and personal with full-scale animatronic dinosaurs, see fossils, play interactive games and more.

Gwinnett

Tim Bae Christmas Special

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. $50-$60. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 770-724-6400.

Internet sensation Tim Bae brings his Christmas Special to the Atlanta Comedy Theater, complete with special guests, parodies, skits and more.

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular

Caption Walk through festive light displays as you listen to seasonal music at Margarita’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular. Credit: From margaritavilleresorts.com Caption Walk through festive light displays as you listen to seasonal music at Margarita’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular. Credit: From margaritavilleresorts.com Credit: From margaritavilleresorts.com

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23-Sunday, Dec. 26, plus additional dates. $14.99 adults 8-61, $9.99 kids 3-7 and seniors 62+, Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. 470-323-3440.

Walk through an amazing display of holiday lights as you listen to festive seasonal music.

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill

1 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, plus additional dates. $10 general admission, $8 children 8 and under, $4 skate rental. 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-554-7506.

Get in the holiday spirit by lacing up your skates and heading out on the ice.

Winter Break Bash: “The Polar Express”

10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. $2-$4. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Watch the movie “The Polar Express,” which tells the story of a young boy’s magical adventure to the North Pole.