‘White Christmas,’ Lights at the Landing and More: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Bring chairs to sit outside your car and watch the holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. $25. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-528-8490.

This heartwarming musical adaptation is based on the timeless film “White Christmas” and features 17 Irving Berlin songs. Masks are recommended.

Christmas Royal Tea and Grand Yuletide Ball

10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, plus additional dates. $25 per person.Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Bring your kids to a Christmas tea party hosted by Princess Joy and Prince Goodtidings. After their tea, juice and snacks, they’ll head to the Grand Hall for an excerpt of “The Nutcracker” performed by the sugar plum dancers and a story read by Sir Randall of Symphony of Toys. A Grand Yuletide Ball wraps up the event with a dance party and photos with the prince and princess.

Lights at the Landing

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18, plus additional dates. Thursday $10 per adult in advance, plus taxes and fees, and $15 at the gate. Friday, Saturday and Sunday $15 per adult in advance, taxes and fees, and $20 at the gate. Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth.

Walk through a holiday light spectacular on the lake side of Dallas Landing Park.

DeKalb

Fireside Yoga

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. $12 non-members, $10 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Stretch away your holiday stress with yoga by the outdoor fireplace in the meadow. Social distancing will be enforced.

John Burke and the Superstratum Orchestra

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. $30. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B. North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4876.

Join John Burke and the Superstratum Orchestra for their fourth annual winter concert, featuring holiday favorites, mashups and more. You’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the show.

Ugly Sweater Contest and Painting

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. $37 per person. Painting With a Twist, Edgewood Retail District, 1230 Caroline St. NE #240, Atlanta. 470-575-7400.

Wear your ugliest sweater to compete in a contest while you paint a Grinch silhouette.

“Mystery of the Christmas Star”

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Free. At-home screening of planetarium show presented by Fernbank. 678-874-7102.

Watch the annual showing of Fernbank’s planetarium film “Mystery of the Christmas Star.”

North Fulton

A Kids’ Christmas and Christmas Pops

A Kids’ Christmas: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. $15-$20, kids age 2 and under are free. Christmas Pops: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. $18-$34. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 678-748-5802.

Take the kids to a sensory-friendly concert by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra and/or enjoy the orchestra along with Fox Theater organist Ken Double and the Johns Creek Chorale as they present their holiday concert.

Season of Celebration

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. North Main Park, corner of Hwy. 9 and Milton Avenue, Alpharetta and Town Green, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Take the kids for selfies and story time with Santa at North Main Park and then head to Town Green for holiday movies and more fun.

“Babes in Toyland”

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. $28. Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Hwy., Milton. 770-993-2623.

The Atlanta Dance Company performs “Babes in Toyland,” a family-friendly ballet that features Mother Goose, Mary Quite Contrary, the evil Barnaby and Little Bo Peep’s mischievous sheep.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 19. Free. North Point Community Church Lawn, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-892-5000.

Bring blankets and chairs and come early to take family photos with Santa and shop at the holiday market before you enjoy the Christmas tree lighting.

Gwinnett

“The Homecoming”

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. $16-$18. Lionheart Theatre Company, 10 College St., Norcross. 678-938-8518.

Watch a performance based on Earl Hamner’s book that was the basis for the TV show “The Waltons.”

Banks and Shane Christmas Shows

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. $24 reserved ($29 day of show), $28 premium ($33 day of show). Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

Banks and Shane — Atlanta’s party band for 49 years running — present their Christmas show.

Carriage Rides

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, with additional dates. Free. Board at South Peachtree Street in front of Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Join in a tradition that’s lasted more than 20 years as you dash through downtown Norcross in a horse-drawn carriage.

Christmas Canteen

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, with additional dates. $35 and up. Lawrenceville Arts Center, Grand Stage Theatre, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Catch Aurora Theatre’s annual holiday review that’s brimming with songs, comedic sketches and trips down memory lane.