Where to see the leaves change in Georgia

Vogel State Park. Experience pretty fall leaf scenery in shades of orange, yellow, red and green as well as 17 miles of hiking and a waterfall two hours north of Atlanta. For a multi-day stay, opt for accommodations in well-decorated cottages with interior and exterior amenities such as a stove, shower, screened porch, grill and fireplace. 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville. 706-745-2628, gastateparks.org/Vogel.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Red Top Mountain State Park. Mustard-colored leaves mix with monochromatic green ones to create a canopy of brilliant fall colors approximately 40 minutes from Midtown Atlanta. In addition to photoshoot-worthy leaves and beautiful nature images, partake in more than 15 miles of trails that wind through the forested park, a three-mile loop bike trail and tennis and pickleball courts. 50 Lodge Road SE, Acworth. 770-975-4226, gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain.

Credit: Chris Greer Credit: Chris Greer

Pine Mountain RV Resort. Located about an hour’s drive from Atlanta is a vibrant landscape transformed into a palette of rich colors attached to cypress and tulip poplar trees throughout October and November. Spend a weekend at this property which offers an array of cabins, glamping tents and yurts as well as RV sites. Extended stays allow guests to indulge in luxuries like a hot tub, steam showers and more before heading back to the great outdoors. 8804 Hamilton Road, Pine Mountain. 706-663-4329, rvcoutdoors.com/pine-mountain-rv-resort.

Credit: Charles Seabrook Credit: Charles Seabrook

Providence Canyon State Park. Drive about two hours south of Atlanta and you’ll arrive at Georgia’s “Little Grand Canyon,” the name bestowed to this state park because of its massive, orange-hued soil reminiscent of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Visitors to this Georgia state park will appreciate nine hiking trails which offer opportunities for fitness, a smattering of small waterfalls and leaf watching, best viewed in late fall. 8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin. 229-838-6202, gastateparks.org/ProvidenceCanyon.

George L. Smith State Park. Plan a getaway and stay in one of the cottages at this state park with a vibrant display of deep orange cypress trees in late autumn. It’s a trek at three hours southeast of Atlanta, but it’s also an opportunity to make it a peaceful retreat with guided paddle trips under Spanish moss and tupelo trees or a hike over seven miles of trails. 371 George L. Smith State Park Road, Twin City. 478-763-2759, gastateparks.org/GeorgeLSmith.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Historic Banning Mills. See colorful leaves close to home with a visit to this adventure park located just under an hour from Midtown Atlanta. The 300-acre property brims with activities ranging from a zip line canopy course to the opportunity to scale a climbing wall to thrilling aerial adventure courses where visitors can walk or bike across suspension bridges that cross over a scenic gorge. All of the aforementioned activities offer exceptional views of orange, yellow, red and green leaves. Guests can also walk across suspension bridges, enjoy hiking trails, horseback riding or partake in an Eco-Spider ATV tour throughout nature paths. Lastly, along with cabins, cottages and inn rooms, visitors can opt for a more one-with-nature experience with accommodations in tree house rooms. Prices vary for activities and accommodations. 205 Horseshoe Dam Road, Whitesburg. 770-834-9149, historicbanningmills.com.

Amicalola Falls State Park. For views of autumn-hued leaves and a 729-foot cascading waterfall, head an hour north of Atlanta to this state park. In addition to social media-worthy fall backdrops, guests can participate in zip lining, guided hikes, group treks to observe white water in motion as well as advanced level activities like GPS scavenger hunts, 3-D archery or survivalist camp. Its close proximity to Atlanta makes it easy to plan a day trip but for people who want a great escape, consider a weekend away to enjoy sunsets and panoramic views of the trees. 418 Amicalola Falls Road, Dawsonville. 706-265-8888, amicalolafallslodge.com.