Where can I find it: granite countertop cleaner, Eridanous Greek-style foods

Q: I hope you can help me find a brand of Greek foods I bought once and enjoyed. Unfortunately, I can’t remember where I found them. The brand is Eridanous, and I especially loved the olive oil and frozen appetizers. I looked at Whole Foods, Aldi and Trader Joe’s but came up empty-handed. I hate to think they were discontinued. Thank you. —Barb Y., email

A: Barb, the Greek-style foods have not been discontinued by Lidl, which owns the Eridanous brand. Note that Lidl, 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, 888-654-3515, carries some items only on a limited basis. So, you should stock up when you see them.

You can stop looking

Andre first tasted Yoo-hoo coconut-flavored drink in Florida and hasn’t been able to find it since he moved to Georgia. Yoo-hoo chocolate drink was introduced in the 1920s by a New Jersey grocery store owner. Later, a Yoo-hoo coconut-flavored drink came along, and it eventually became known as Koko Blanco and was sold only in southern Florida. However, Koko Blanco was discontinued quite a few years ago, but if you look online, you’ll find a petition to bring it back.

