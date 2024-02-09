Where can I find it: granite countertop cleaner, Eridanous Greek-style foods

Q: I am hoping that you can help me to locate a cleaner for my granite kitchen countertops. They are black and very dull and listless. Thank you in advance. — Aileen Anom, Snellville
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Aileen, if you want to bring your dull countertops back to life as a DIY project, you could order the MB Granite Reconditioning Kit, $189.97, from mbstonecare.com. Designed by stone-care professionals, this kit comes with step-by-step instructions with everything needed to recondition your granite, including cleaning cream, spray cleaner, granite polish, spray polish, hog hair pads and white polishing pads. If you’d rather not tackle that chore, call N-Motion Tile and Stone Restoration, 478 Northdale Road, Lawrenceville, 678-662-0110. This family-owned and operated business specializes in polishing, honing, cleaning and restoring granite, marble, quartzite and other natural stone. To see examples, go to atlantastoneandtilecare.com.
Q: I hope you can help me find a brand of Greek foods I bought once and enjoyed. Unfortunately, I can’t remember where I found them. The brand is Eridanous, and I especially loved the olive oil and frozen appetizers. I looked at Whole Foods, Aldi and Trader Joe’s but came up empty-handed. I hate to think they were discontinued. Thank you. —Barb Y., email
A: Barb, the Greek-style foods have not been discontinued by Lidl, which owns the Eridanous brand. Note that Lidl, 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, 888-654-3515, carries some items only on a limited basis. So, you should stock up when you see them.
You can stop looking
Andre first tasted Yoo-hoo coconut-flavored drink in Florida and hasn’t been able to find it since he moved to Georgia. Yoo-hoo chocolate drink was introduced in the 1920s by a New Jersey grocery store owner. Later, a Yoo-hoo coconut-flavored drink came along, and it eventually became known as Koko Blanco and was sold only in southern Florida. However, Koko Blanco was discontinued quite a few years ago, but if you look online, you’ll find a petition to bring it back.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author