Where can I find it: cleaning cloths, stand mixer service, hair conditioner

Q: I have a 25-year-old British-made Kenwood mixer. While it still works, I’m looking for a company in the Atlanta area to service it so that it will continue to work. Thank you. — D.M., email

A: If you’re looking for a tuneup for your mixer, check with G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929. G-Vac Allergy has been repairing vacuums and small appliances for over three decades. Brands G-Vac works on include Dyson, Kitchen Aid, Miele and Panasonic. The shop also fixes lamps, installs central vacuum cleaners and repairs industrial janitorial equipment such as buffers, scrubbers and carpet cleaners. And if you’ve got gym equipment on the fritz, G-Vac Allergy also works on fitness gear.

Q: We have staples that our family has purchased and used for many years, but we cannot find them anywhere. We would certainly appreciate your help finding out where we can buy Alberto VO5 Conditioning Hairdressing. Thank you. — John and Roberta Rubin, Acworth

A: CVS, 100 Piedmont Road, Marietta, 770-795-9844, stocks Alberto VO5 Conditioning Hairdressing in gold tubes for normal/dry hair and silver tubes for silver/white hair. Each 1.5-ounce tube costs $7.99.

