Where can I find it: cleaning cloths, stand mixer service, hair conditioner

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I’m looking for Chore Boy Golden Fleece. It’s something we use to clean dishes. Hope you can find it. Thanks. — Ed Campbell, email

Chore Boy Golden Fleece Scrubbing Cloths are touted to clean just about anything from dirty dishes to golf clubs. (Courtesy)

A: Ed, you can usually find Chore Boy Golden Fleece flexible scrubbing cloths in stock at many Ace Hardware stores. For instance, Bates Ace Hardware, 1709 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, 404-351-4240, carries the item. A box of two cloths measuring just over 5 inches per square sells for $2.79. Chore Boy Golden Fleece is made from terry cloth material and is treated with abrasives to make heavy-duty cleaning easier. You can use Golden Fleece on oven racks, pots and pans, cast iron, cutting boards and other grungy chores. To find the nearest Ace Hardware, go to acehardware.com.

Q: I have a 25-year-old British-made Kenwood mixer. While it still works, I’m looking for a company in the Atlanta area to service it so that it will continue to work. Thank you. — D.M., email

A: If you’re looking for a tuneup for your mixer, check with G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929. G-Vac Allergy has been repairing vacuums and small appliances for over three decades. Brands G-Vac works on include Dyson, Kitchen Aid, Miele and Panasonic. The shop also fixes lamps, installs central vacuum cleaners and repairs industrial janitorial equipment such as buffers, scrubbers and carpet cleaners. And if you’ve got gym equipment on the fritz, G-Vac Allergy also works on fitness gear.

Q: We have staples that our family has purchased and used for many years, but we cannot find them anywhere. We would certainly appreciate your help finding out where we can buy Alberto VO5 Conditioning Hairdressing. Thank you. — John and Roberta Rubin, Acworth

A: CVS, 100 Piedmont Road, Marietta, 770-795-9844, stocks Alberto VO5 Conditioning Hairdressing in gold tubes for normal/dry hair and silver tubes for silver/white hair. Each 1.5-ounce tube costs $7.99.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

