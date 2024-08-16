Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: deep cleaning astringent and furniture reupholstery

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
17 minutes ago
The soft drink was introduced in green glass bottles as “Wink, the Sassy One, from Canada Dry.”

Q: I have used Clean & Clear Essentials Deep Cleaning Astringent for decades, and now it has disappeared. It is offered for $25 on eBay, claiming it has been discontinued. Is this so? Is there another astringent with a salicylic acid that can be applied to a cotton ball to clean the face with no water and fuss? Thanks for your help. — Jen C., Atlanta

A: Jen, Clean & Clear revamped some of its products, and quite a few fans are unhappy with the new formulas. However, I have a couple of options readily available for you. Neutrogena Clear Pore Oil-Eliminating Astringent contains 2% salicylic acid, the same amount found in Clean & Clear Essentials Deep Cleaning Astringent. An 8-ounce bottle sells for $8.99 at CVS, 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-236-2111.

Another is the venerable 10.0.6 So Totally Clean Deep Pore Cleanser, which contains a lesser amount of salicylic acid. A 6.75-ounce bottle is available for $7.99 at Walgreens, 7530 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 678-731-9235.

Q: I have a leather sofa with cushions in very good condition, but the armrests need to be reupholstered. Can anyone in the area come to my home to do the upholstery? I don’t have a way to take this sofa myself. Thank you. — Cheryl Stewart, Johns Creek

A: Cheryl, call Pedro’s Upholstery, 404-395-3114. The company offers furniture repair and upholstery services in Alpharetta and surrounding areas. Owner Ivan Ramirez has been in the business for about 20 years. He will arrange for someone to pick up your sofa. In addition, Pedro’s also reupholsters outdoor furniture and boats.

You can stop looking

Michael Caldwell has been looking for Wink soda without any luck. The grapefruit-flavored soft drink was launched in 1965 by Canada Dry, and the company billed it as an alternative to cola. Unfortunately for devotees of Wink, Keurig Dr Pepper discontinued the drink this spring.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

Sabine Morrow
