Where can I find it: deep cleaning astringent and furniture reupholstery

Another is the venerable 10.0.6 So Totally Clean Deep Pore Cleanser, which contains a lesser amount of salicylic acid. A 6.75-ounce bottle is available for $7.99 at Walgreens, 7530 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 678-731-9235.

Q: I have a leather sofa with cushions in very good condition, but the armrests need to be reupholstered. Can anyone in the area come to my home to do the upholstery? I don’t have a way to take this sofa myself. Thank you. — Cheryl Stewart, Johns Creek

A: Cheryl, call Pedro’s Upholstery, 404-395-3114. The company offers furniture repair and upholstery services in Alpharetta and surrounding areas. Owner Ivan Ramirez has been in the business for about 20 years. He will arrange for someone to pick up your sofa. In addition, Pedro’s also reupholsters outdoor furniture and boats.

You can stop looking

Michael Caldwell has been looking for Wink soda without any luck. The grapefruit-flavored soft drink was launched in 1965 by Canada Dry, and the company billed it as an alternative to cola. Unfortunately for devotees of Wink, Keurig Dr Pepper discontinued the drink this spring.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.