Where can I find it: clothes donations, Soft Scrub gel and stop looking

Q: I cannot find Soft Scrub Gel with Bleach Cleaner in the Woodstock area. Do they still manufacture it? Any help would be appreciated. Thank you. — B.T. O’Hare, email

A: Although Soft Scrub Gel with Bleach Cleaner has not been discontinued, according to the representatives I spoke with, it is an elusive product that’s playing hard to get. One rep told me it was only available on Amazon, but you have to buy multiple bottles, while another said that availability was spotty at best. However, I found it at Publix, 4403 Towne Lake Parkway, 770-516-2040. It comes in a 28.6-ounce squeeze bottle and sells for $3.99.

Lori B., in Marietta, writes that her husband insists Pringles makes jalapeño-flavored chips, but she hasn’t been able to find a single tube of the spicy crisps. There’s a good reason for that. Kellanova, the company that turned out the chips, discontinued Jalapeño Pringles at the beginning of 2023.

