Usher’s New Look partners with IBM for AI-focused career readiness

Today, Usher’s New Look Foundation and IBM have announced a partnership that includes free career readiness. The new collaboration is offered through IBM SkillsBuild, an educational program that targets underrepresented communities in technology.

IBM will provide students in Usher’s foundation with AI-focused learning plans that include courses like resume writing with generative AI, building an AI chatbot and mastering the art of AI prompting.

“It’s a privilege for IBM to join forces with Usher’s New Look in making a real difference for promising young learners from communities that have been historically underrepresented in technology,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM’s Vice President & Chief Impact Officer, in a press release. “As AI continues to be a driving force in the workplace, we believe that IBM SkillsBuild is well-positioned to help students develop the technology skills they’ll need to succeed.”