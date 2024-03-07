Things to Do

Usher’s New Look partners with IBM for AI-focused career readiness

IBM is the foundation’s first education technology partner.
Usher appears with students from his New Look Foundation during a homecoming rally for him at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Along with other honors, Amazon presented a $25,000 donation to the New Look Foundation. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Usher appears with students from his New Look Foundation during a homecoming rally for him at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Today, Usher’s New Look Foundation and IBM have announced a partnership that includes free career readiness. The new collaboration is offered through IBM SkillsBuild, an educational program that targets underrepresented communities in technology.

IBM will provide students in Usher’s foundation with AI-focused learning plans that include courses like resume writing with generative AI, building an AI chatbot and mastering the art of AI prompting.

“It’s a privilege for IBM to join forces with Usher’s New Look in making a real difference for promising young learners from communities that have been historically underrepresented in technology,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM’s Vice President & Chief Impact Officer, in a press release. “As AI continues to be a driving force in the workplace, we believe that IBM SkillsBuild is well-positioned to help students develop the technology skills they’ll need to succeed.”

Formed by Atlanta-bred superstar Usher in 1999, Usher’s New Look is a nonprofit with a purpose to improve the lives of under-resourced youth. The foundation has helped more than 55,000 youth across 25 countries since its inception.

“Usher’s New Look is dedicated to providing opportunities for young people to expand their way of thinking, and to discover pathways to success, said Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher’s New Look. “Access to AI and other innovative technological advances will help our students become productive members of today’s competitive workforce. We are thrilled to embark on such a dynamic and timely partnership with IBM to help ensure the future of our students.”

Usher’s New Look will integrate the new courses into its regular programming, like the foundation’s leadership academy initiatives and its annual Disruptivator Summit, a youth leadership conference that will be held in Atlanta in July.

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

