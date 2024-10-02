This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Atlanta has perhaps never experienced such a confluence of high-profile, citywide visual art and design events as are scheduled to begin this week and run through the weekend and beyond.

Not only is there the much-anticipated Atlanta Art Fair and Atlanta Art Week, but this week also brings Atlanta Design Festival, Elevate (the city of Atlanta’s annual celebration of art), Atlanta Fashion Week and many smaller events sprinkled throughout the city.