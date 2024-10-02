This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Atlanta has perhaps never experienced such a confluence of high-profile, citywide visual art and design events as are scheduled to begin this week and run through the weekend and beyond.
Not only is there the much-anticipated Atlanta Art Fair and Atlanta Art Week, but this week also brings Atlanta Design Festival, Elevate (the city of Atlanta’s annual celebration of art), Atlanta Fashion Week and many smaller events sprinkled throughout the city.
Here’s a breakdown of how the major art events work:
- Atlanta Art Fair is a convention-style event, taking place principally in one location: Pullman Yards. Tickets can be purchased for one day or for multiple days. Affiliated events take place in other locations throughout the city.
- Atlanta Art Week is a decentralized set of art events taking place throughout the city. Each event must be reserved individually, and most events are free of charge.
- Atlanta Design Festival consists of a series of mostly free events throughout the city, as well as a self-guided tour of the city’s modern and contemporary architecture, which is a ticketed event.
- Elevate consists of several events that will take place mainly on municipal properties throughout the city. All Elevate events are free of charge.
Itineraries
Below, we’ve organized the week’s events into suggested itineraries based on area of interest. Each listing also identifies the organizing entity according to the following key:
- AAF — Atlanta Art Fair
- AAW — Atlanta Art Week
- ADF — Atlanta Design Festival
- ELE — Elevate
Critic’s choice
Selections from Cinqué Hicks, ArtsATL’s editor-in-chief, for the week’s best art experiences.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 24 hours Art in Freedom Park. New sculpture work by Jamaal Barber and Alex Brewer, aka HENSE (ELE; self-guided)
- 6 p.m. Namwon Choi at Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. Artist’s talk (AAW)
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ”Homework, a Pop-Up Exhibition.” Select work from University of Georgia and Georgia State University MFA programs (AAW)
- 5:30 p.m. Ming Smith in conversation with Myra Greene. Exhibition viewing of Ming Smith’s “Feeling the Future” at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, followed by photographers in conversation (AAW)
- 7-11 p.m. ”...an Atlanta Biennial...” Public reception for work by Craig Drennen, Hasani Sahlehe, Micah and Whitney Stansell, Antonio Darden, Tori Tinsley and dozens of other Atlanta-based artists in a contemporary warehouse setting (AAW)
Friday, Oct. 4
- 10 a.m. ”The Splendid” by Ugo Rondinone. Unveiling of new Freedom Park sculpture. (ELE)
- 11 a.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 1. We recommend the following highlights (AAF): Select galleries: Black Art in America; Casterline|Goodman Gallery; Co-Op Art Atlanta; Day & Night Projects; Hawkins Headquarters; Kathryn Markel Fine Arts; Mitochondria Gallery; Sandler Hudson Gallery; Spanierman Modern; the Casspir Project; the Object Space. Select artist projects: Venske & Spänle; “genteel/gentle”; Jeffrey Gibson; Gyun Hur; Sheila Pree Bright.
- 2 p.m. ”Art in Action: Navigating Identity, Culture, and Environmental Crisis.” Karen Comer Lowe presents the work of Pam Longobardi and Navin Norling (AAF)
- 6 p.m. Aperture. Welcome reception with executive director Sarah Meister, and book signing with Arielle Bobb-Willis (AAW)
- 8 p.m. Off the Wall @ 725 Ponce. “Sixty movies for sixty windows” by Gibson + Recoder, world premiere. (AAF)
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 11 a.m. MA! Architecture Tours. Self-guided tour of residences and commercial spaces designed by Alex Wu Architects, Office of Design, Jerry Cooper and many other Atlanta-based modern and contemporary architects. (ADF)
- 4 p.m. Sarah Emerson at whitespace. Artist talk (AAW)
- 5-11 p.m. SITE at the Goat Farm. Multi-arts installations, performances and open studios (AAW & AAF). Select artists and projects: “Another World Is Possible”; “the end is near, the end is the beginning”; Gavin Bernard; Joel Silverman; Lauri Stallings; Natrice Miller; Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; T. Lang Dance
Sunday, October 6
- 11:00 Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 2. (AAF)
- 2:00 ALT ATL: Artist-Run Spaces and Experimental Projects. Panel discussion on Atlanta DIY spaces presented by Art Papers (AAF)
- 4:00 In Conversation: Cosmo Whyte and Fahamu Pecou. Intersections of migration, identity and cultural reclamation (AAF)
Locally sourced track
Our picks to focus on the best of Atlanta-based artists and Atlanta-based work.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 6:00 Namwon Choi at Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. Artist’s talk (AAW)
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ”Homework, a Pop-Up Exhibition.” Select work from University of Georgia and Georgia State University MFA programs (AAW)
- 5:30 p.m. ”The Midtown Studio Residency.” Panel discussion with residents Kelly Taylor Mitchell, Masud Olufani, Deanna Sirlin and others (AAW)
- 7-11 p.m. “...an Atlanta Biennial...” Public reception for work by Craig Drennen, Hasani Sahlehe, Micah & Whitney Stansell, Antonio Darden, Tori Tinsley and dozens of other Atlanta-based artists in a contemporary warehouse setting (AAW)
Friday, Oct. 4
- 11 a.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 1. We recommend the following highlights (AAF): Select galleries: Day & Night Projects; Jackson Fine Art; Hawkins Headquarters; Marcia Wood Gallery; Poem 88; Sandler Hudson Gallery; Spalding Nix Fine Art; whitespace; Wolfgang Gallery. Select artist projects: Lloyd Benjamin; Navin Norling; Sergio Suárez; Curtis Patterson; Sheila Pree Bright.
- 2 p.m. ”Art in Action: Navigating Identity, Culture and Environmental Crisis.” Karen Comer Lowe presents the work of Pam Longobardi and Navin Norling (AAF)
- 7 p.m. Acceptance: Identity & Circumstance. Artist talk with painter Alfred Conteh and guest Jeremiah Ojo (AAW)
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 10 a.m. Art in Freedom Park. New sculpture work by Jamaal Barber and Alex Brewer, aka HENSE (ELE; self-guided)
- 11 a.m. MA! Architecture Tours. Self-guided tour of residences and commercial spaces designed by Alex Wu Architects, Office of Design, Jerry Cooper and many other Atlanta-based modern and contemporary architects. (ADF)
- 4 p.m. Sarah Emerson at whitespace. Artist talk (AAW)
- 5-11 p.m. SITE at the Goat Farm. Multi-arts installations, performances and open studios (AAW & AAF). Select artists and projects: “the end is near, the end is the beginning”; glo; Megan Mosholder; Mike Stasny; Aineki Traverso; Monica Campana x Eso Tilin Projects; T. Lang Dance.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 11 a.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 2. (AAF)
- 2 p.m. ”ALT ATL: Artist-Run Spaces and Experimental Projects.” Panel discussion on Atlanta DIY spaces presented by Art Papers (AAF)
- 4 p.m. ”In Conversation: Cosmo Whyte and Fahamu Pecou.” Intersections of migration, identity and cultural reclamation (AAF)
- 7 p.m. Burnaway Sweet 16th Anniversary Party with the Bakery’s “Boundary Lines.” Reception for the Atlanta-based, regional online visual arts publication (AAF)
Women in art track
An itinerary with an emphasis on women artists and creators.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 2 p.m. Hana Ward: “Cowpea Consciousness.” Tour of exhibition of Los Angeles-based artist presented by OCHI Gallery (AAW)
- 6 p.m. Namwon Choi at Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. Artist’s talk (AAW)
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 5:30 p.m. Ming Smith in conversation with Myra Greene. Exhibition viewing of Ming Smith’s “Feeling the Future” at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, followed by photographers in conversation (AAW)
- 7-11 p.m. “...an Atlanta Biennial...” Public reception for work by Tori Tinsley, Jill Frank, Myra Greene, Visakha Jane Phillips, Aineki Traverso, Krista Clark and dozens of other Atlanta artists in a contemporary warehouse setting (AAW)
Friday, Oct. 4
- 11 p.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 1. We recommend the following highlights (AAF): Select galleries: Catalysta; Jackson Fine Art; Kathryn Markel Fine Arts; Marcia Wood Gallery; Luis De Jesus Los Angeles; Maune Contemporary; Poem 88; Sandler Hudson Gallery; Spalding Nix Fine Art; whitespace; Wolfgang Gallery. Select artist projects: Pam Longobardi; Gyun Hur; Sheila Pree Bright.
- 2 p.m. ”Art in Action: Navigating Identity, Culture and Environmental Crisis.” Karen Comer Lowe presents the work of Pam Longobardi and Navin Norling (AAF)
- 7 p.m. Hana Ward: “Cowpea Consciousness.” Conversation with Los Angeles-based artist presented by OCHI Gallery (AAW)
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 4 p.m. Sarah Emerson at whitespace. Artist talk (AAW)
- 5-11 p.m. SITE at the Goat Farm. Multi-arts installations, performances and open studios (AAW & AAF). Select artists and projects: “the end is near, the end is the beginning”; MaDora Frey; glo; Natrice Miller; Kelly Taylor Mitchell; Megan Mosholder; Monica Campana x Eso Tilin Projects; Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; T. Lang Dance
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 11 a.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 2. (AAF)
- 2 p.m. ”ALT ATL: Artist-Run Spaces and Experimental Projects.” Panel discussion on Atlanta DIY spaces presented by Art Papers (AAF)
Betting on Black art track
An itinerary to maximize your enjoyment of Black art and artists from throughout the Diaspora.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 24 hours Art in Freedom Park. New sculpture work by Jamaal Barber. Also on view is Alex Brewer, aka HENSE (ELE; self-guided)
- 6:30 p.m. Conversation and Cocktails with gallerist Mariane Ibrahim and Patrick Eugène. Haitian-American painter Patrick Eugène speaks with Chicago and Paris gallerist (AAW; waiting list only)
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aperture pop-up shop. Features the fashion photography of Arielle Bobb-Willis as well as work by Zanele Muholi, Jamal Shabazz, Hank Willis Thomas and others (AAW)
- 5:30 p.m. Ming Smith in conversation with Myra Greene. Exhibition viewing of Ming Smith’s “Feeling the Future” at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, followed by photographers in conversation (AAW)
Friday, Oct. 4
- 11 a.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 1. We recommend the following highlights (AAF): Select galleries: Black Art in America, Johnson Lowe Gallery, M Contemporary Art, Maune Contemporary; Makasiini Contemporary; Mitochondria Gallery; Richard Levy Gallery; Sandler Hudson Gallery; Spanierman Modern; Susanna Gold Gallery; the Casspir Project; Urevbu Gallery. Select artist projects: Curtis Patterson; “genteel/gentle”; Sheila Pree Bright.
- 2 p.m. ”On Deck in the South.” Discussion of upcoming cultural projects, including Fahamu Pecou speaking about the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (AAF)
- 7 p.m. ”Acceptance: Identity & Circumstance.” Artist talk with painter Alfred Conteh and guest Jeremiah Ojo (AAW)
Saturday, Oct. 5
- Noon-6 p.m. “...an Atlanta Biennial...” Work by Fahamu Pecou, Hasani Sahlehe, Antonio Darden, Myra Green, Alfred Conteh and dozens of other premier artists in a contemporary warehouse setting (AAW)
- 2 p.m. Hana Ward: “Cowpea Consciousness.” Tour of exhibition of Los Angeles based artist presented by OCHI Gallery (AAW)
- 5-11 p.m. SITE at the Goat Farm. Multi-arts installations, performances and open studios (AAW & AAF) Select artists and projects: “the end is near, the end is the beginning”; T. Lang Dance; Gavin Bernard; Kiara Gilbert; Natrice Miller; Hommeboy; Selorm Jay.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 11 a.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall day 2. (AAF)
- 2 p.m. ADAMA Arts Salon. Errin Haines in conversation with artists Sam Nhlengethwa, Diane Victor and Mbongeni Buthelezi in conjunction with the exhibition “If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future” (AAW)
- 4 p.m. In Conversation: Cosmo Whyte and Fahamu Pecou. Intersections of migration, identity and cultural reclamation (AAF)
Shutter clicker’s lens-based media track
Our recommendations for lovers of film and photography.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 6-8 p.m. ACP’s 2024 Auction Gala and Twilight Cocktail. Atlanta Center for Photography silent auction and seated dinner on Ponce City Market rooftop terrace (AAW)
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 5:30 p.m. Ming Smith in conversation with Myra Greene. Exhibition viewing of Ming Smith’s “Feeling the Future” at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, followed by photographers in conversation (AAW)
- 7-11 p.m. “...an Atlanta Biennial...” Public reception for work by Fredrik Brauer, Jill Frank, Antonio Darden, Myra Greene, Jackson Markovic, Micah and Witney Stansell and dozens of other artists in a contemporary warehouse setting (AAW)
Friday, Oct. 4
- 2 p.m. Off the Wall @ 725 Ponce. “Sixty movies for sixty windows” by Gibson + Recoder, artist talk (AAF; at Emory)
- 6 p.m. Aperture. Welcome reception with executive director Sarah Meister and book signing with Arielle Bobb-Willis (AAW)
- 8 p.m. Off the Wall @ 725 Ponce. “Sixty movies for sixty windows” by Gibson + Recoder, world premiere. (AAW)
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 11 p.m. Atlanta Art Fair exhibition hall. We recommend the following highlights (AAF): Select galleries: Jackson Fine Art; Richard Levy Gallery; Susanna Gold Gallery. Select artist projects: Sheila Pree Bright.
- Noon ”New South: Contemporary Perspective in Lens-Based Media from the American South.” Roundtable discussion followed by book signing (AAF)
- 5-11 p.m. SITE at the Goat Farm. Multi-arts installations, performances and open studios (AAW & AAF) Select Artists and projects: “the end is near, the end is the beginning”; Didi Dunphy, Natrice Miller; Monica Campana x Eso Tilin Projects; Stephanie Dowda and Mary Stuart Hall Walker.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- Noon: Aperture pop-up shop. Walk-through features the fashion photography of Arielle Bobb-Willis, as well as work by Zanele Muholi, Kelli Connell, Hank Willis Thomas and others (AAW)
- 7 p.m. Neill Prewitt Performance #2 at whitespace. Rock opera created on site, using live looping, video and performance. (AAW)
Bits and bytes technology track
A few select items to please the tech geek art lover.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 4 p.m. ”Build It: Cardboard Construction,” exhibition reception (AAW)
- 6 p.m. OPENsource Conversations: “Design Is Empathetic.” Talk by James Williams III exploring “empathetic design” and the capabilities of generative AI. (ADF)
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 1:30 p.m. Movement, Music, + Technology. Dance performance at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art (AAW)
Friday, Oct. 4
- 2 p.m. ”Sixty movies for sixty windows”: Gibson + Recoder, artist talk (AAF)
- 8 p.m. Off the Wall @ 725 Ponce. “Sixty movies for sixty windows”: Gibson + Recoder, world premiere (AAF)
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 5-11 p.m. SITE at the Goat Farm. Multi-arts installations, performances and open studios (AAW & AAF) Select artists and projects: Another World Is Possible; “the end is near, the end is the beginning”; MaDora Frey; Cheyenne Hendrickson; Natrice Miller; Joel Silverman; Stephanie Dowda and Mary Stuart Hall Walker.
