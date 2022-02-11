Triple-threat brings Baroque to Symphony Hall

Whether by design or fortuitous circumstances, the ASO has used the Mozart symphony during inflection points. The work first played a significant role in ancient Atlanta classical history: Conductor Henry Sopkin programmed the symphony in January 1947 amid the ensemble’s second season. Thursday at Symphony Hall, Atlantans finally heard the Mozart piece in person mixed with enough Vivaldi that the “Jupiter” symphony could again be seen as bridging piece. This time it might usher in a renewed focus, in the near future, on Baroque programming. Nathalie Stutzmann, who will take over as music director in the fall, has expressed interest in delving more into Baroque music with the ensemble. Was Thursday’s program by Russian conductor Dmitry Sinkovsky, who also performed as a violinist and a countertenor, a bit of foreshadowing? Was the well-rounded program a continuation of the ensemble burnishing its Baroque bona fides or just a one-off presentation by Sinkovsky, who was joined in opera duets by the magnificent soprano Georgia Jarman?

Sinkovsky conducted Mozart’s symphony as a lively, and zippy, romp, keeping the music light and quick. The violins, led as always by concertmaster David Coucheron, sounded more pointed and forceful than usual during a first movement that asks the strings to present a startling contrast of assertive articulation and serene, flowing beauty. As a conductor, Sinkovsky audibly breathes with his musicians — a quick, sharp puff before an attack; a smooth, flowing exhale during a delicate passage. He also always seems to be moving — crouching down to express a pianissimo dynamic or nearly jumping around to a playful tune. His enthusiasm was heard in the music.