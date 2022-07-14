Four muralists turn Candler Park tax dollars into vibrant art

Combined Shape Caption A mural by Aziza Andre adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org Combined Shape Caption A mural by Aziza Andre adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org

Corner of North Avenue and Moreland Avenue

Andre’s colorful cuboid is adorned with bold and vivid characters. “I have always been intrigued by portrait art of all mediums,” Andre says. “I also love comics. That’s a large area of focus within the body of my work. For the Candler Park project, the designs are inspired by one of my favorite architects, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, as well as one of my favorite surrealist painters, Frida Kahlo. I’d like the viewer to enjoy the overall vibrancy and liveliness of it. I hope in some small way it positively impacts the neighborhood.”

Combined Shape Caption A mural by Brandon Moultrie adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org Combined Shape Caption A mural by Brandon Moultrie adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org

Corner of McLendon Avenue and Clifton Road

Across the street from that Candler Park institution, the Flying Biscuit Café, Moultrie’s redecorated rhombus presents serene imagery. “‘Take a Moment to Breathe’ is exploring that notion, asking the viewers to self-reflect and heal,” Moultrie says. The work incorporates nature imagery such as flowers and butterflies. “I want my artwork to remind people to take a moment to breathe and be present. Life can become beautiful if we take steps to love ourselves and become more aware.”

Combined Shape Caption A mural by Catherine Hicks adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org Combined Shape Caption A mural by Catherine Hicks adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org

Corner of Clifton Road and DeKalb Avenue

Within a short walk from several other murals at this corner, Hicks’ utility box has a feline theme. “My inspiration was pretty straightforward — cats. I like cats, and whoever doesn’t probably can’t be trusted,” says the artist, an illustrator and member of the Lotus Eaters Club artists’ collective. “I wanted to work within a limited color palette and focus on simple shape and expression. I hope everyone who sees this piece is inspired to make a feline friend!”

Combined Shape Caption A mural by Andrew Blooms adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org Combined Shape Caption A mural by Andrew Blooms adorns a utility box in Candler Park. (Photo by streetartmap.org) Credit: streetartmap.org Credit: streetartmap.org

Corner of Candler Park Drive and McLendon Avenue

The box located at one corner of the popular neighborhood park hints at the profession of its creator. “This utility box was my first mural project,” Bloom says. “I wanted to incorporate all I had been learning about the Japanese tattoo, so I designed this box as I would design a tattoo on someone’s body. I chose bold primary colors as a way to combine a modern style with an ancient motif, making the dragon bright and explosive.”

Arthur Rudick created the Atlanta Street Art Map in 2017 after retiring from a successful career as an engineer with Eastman Kodak and the Coca-Cola Company. His first experience of art was seeing an Alexander Calder mobile as a child in the Pittsburgh airport. Rudick is ArtsATL’s street art expert and a regular contributor.

Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.