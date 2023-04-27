X

TAY-gating, Taste of Marietta and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Things to Do
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are generating a lot of excitement, and whether you have tickets or not, you can enjoy the pre-concert Tay-gating (it’s like tailgating) at Wild Leap Atlanta. Or celebrate the area’s diversity with an Asian American and Pacific Islander Celebration in Dunwoody and the Johns Creek International Festival.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30. $31 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Watch as the beloved film comes to life onstage in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Midtown Mutt Gala

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Free to watch, $10 for doggy costume contest entry. 10th Street Park, Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy a doggy version of the Met Gala red carpet experience with PUParazzi, a costume contest, music from a DJ, food and drinks for sale and adoptable dogs. Fashionable attire is encouraged but not required.

TAY-Gates

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30. $15 general admission,$30 VIP, both plus taxes and fees. Wild Leap Atlanta, 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta.

Whether you have a ticket to see Taylor Swift in concert or not, join in a TAY-Gate with a DJ playing only Taylor Swift music, themed photo areas and cocktails, a costume contest, lip sync battle and more. If you’re under 18, you’ll need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Cobb

Spring Jonquil Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Free admission. around City Hall, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna.

Bring the family out for over 150 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths, entertainment and kids’ activities.

Taste of Marietta

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Free admission. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. “Tastes” range from $1-$7. Drinks and some Kids Alley activities cost extra. 770-257-0429.

Enjoy entertainment as well as “tastes” from your choice of around 50 restaurants, caterers and food trucks.

Atlanta Opera: “Das Rheingold”

8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, plus additional dates. $61.78 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Watch a production of Richard Wagner’s influential masterpiece in an all-new production of “Das Reingold” by The Atlanta Opera.

DeKalb

Asian American and Pacific Islander Celebration

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Credit: City of Dunwoody

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The Lawn at Ashford Lane, 1221 Ashford Crossing, Dunwoody.

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and cuisine with music and dance, demonstrations, cultural exhibits and food.

Monarchs & Margaritas

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29. $125 and up. Dunwoody Nature Center meadow, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Support the Dunwoody Nature Center with an authentic farm-to-table meal, unlimited signature margaritas and a selection of beer and wine, a curated tasting of tequila, raffles and a live auction.

Amplify Decatur

2 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29. $75 and up. Downtown Decatur, 101 East Court Square, Decatur.

Enjoy music with artists including St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Patty Griffin, The Surfers and James McMurtry. Food and craft beers are available for purchase. Proceeds go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry, Decatur Education Foundation, and Giving Kitchen.

North Fulton

Johns Creek International Festival

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Free admission. Field across from Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek.

Enjoy traditional food, music and art that represent the cultural diversity of Johns Creek.

March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement

8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk. Saturday, April 29. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Walk on your own or join a team to lift up communities for health equity through the March of Dimes.

Roswell Moves!

8 a.m. Mayor’s Ride, 11 a.m.-3p.m. other activities. $50 for bike ride, free admission for other activities. Canton Street, Roswell.

Join in the Bike Roswell! Mayor’s Ride and choose your distance — from 18 to 64 miles. Stay for a family bike parade at 11 a.m. and other activities including live music.

Gwinnett

Grayson Day Parade and Festival

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Gwinnett

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Gwinnett

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Free. Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson.

Join in the fun at the 43rd Annual Grayson Day with a parade, vendors and more.

Show Your Ride for the Ribbons Car Show

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Free admission. Depot District, 400 North Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Rev up your engines for a day of classic cars, live music and entertainment, food and local brews.

Suwanee Arts Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 678-878-2818.

Watch live artist demonstrations and entertainment and browse through high-quality art for sale.

