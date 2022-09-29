Decatur Book Festival, Dino Safari and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Bring a blanket or low-rise chair and enjoy singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge’s music on the Great Lawn. Seating is general admission, and card-only bar and food purchases will be available.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Credit: From the “Stranger Things: The Experience” Facebook page Credit: From the “Stranger Things: The Experience” Facebook page

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct 2, continuing through Decemebr. $49 and up. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St., Atlanta.

Immerse yourself into an original “Stranger Things” storyline developed by the Netflix show’s creators, and stay for ‘80s-style photo ops, merchandise, interactive performances and more. Dressing for the occasion is highly encouraged, and the experience is recommended for guests age 13 and older.

Joe Rogan

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. $45 and up. Fox Theatre, 50 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499.

Standup comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan brings his Sacred Clown Tour to Atlanta.

Cobb

Fright at the Museum

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, with additional dates. $120. Marietta History Museum, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710.

Go on a paranormal investigation and lantern-led tour before returning to the museum with a trained paranormal investigator with equipment to check out the first and second floors.

Root House Beer Festival

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. $30 in advance online, $35 at the door. William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta.

If you’re 21 or older, head to the 7th annual Root House Beer Festival. Ticket holders will receive four 6-oz. drink tickets for the bar, where you can enjoy local beers. Country singer Cody Bolden and his band will perform.

Glover Park Concert Series

Credit: From Still Swinging’s Facebook page Credit: From Still Swinging’s Facebook page

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Free, with table reservations available for $55 and up. Glover Park, 50 North Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601.

Listen to the authentic sounds of big band music from Still Swinging as part of Marietta’s Glover Park Concert Series.

DeKalb

Decatur Book Festival

Credit: GERALD R CARTER, JR. Credit: GERALD R CARTER, JR.

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 keynote and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 festival. Free, but the keynote requires registration. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur.

The annual Decatur Book Festival highlights selected authors with new fall publications, including those who write adult fiction, adult non-fiction, children and youth titles.

“Topgunnerton” Murder Mystery Dinner

6:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. show. Friday, Sept. 30. $75 plus tax. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven. 404-634-6268.

Enjoy murder, mystery and mayhem in this interactive murder mystery dinner that’s a mashup of “Top Gun” and “Bridgerton.” You’ll also dine on four courses of fine French food.

“Ordinary Days”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1., 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. $35 adults, $20 students, $15 kids, all plus fees. Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396–1726, ext. 1.

Celebrate how individual stories combine in unexpected ways in this original musical about four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect.

North Fulton

Grilling & Gridiron

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. $25, free for kids 8 and under. Behind Truck and Tap, Old Roswell St., Alpharetta.

Watch SEC games on a giant LED screen, enjoy tailgate tastes and buy some beer or wine. Kids’ activities include a bouncy house and face painting, and proceeds benefit The Lionheart School.

Roswell Wine Festival

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 (VIP only.) 1 p.m.-5 p.m. VIP and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. general admission Sunday, Oct. 2. $70 and up. Canton Street, Roswell.

Stroll along Canton Street as you taste wines and enjoy live music from notable local bands at the 9th annual Roswell Wine Festival. VIP tickets let you attend Saturday’s event as well as getting in an hour early on Sunday, VIP tickets include general admission plus access to premium wines and tasty bites.

Dino Safari

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, plus additional dates. $15 and up, with tickets sold for selected time slots. North Point Mall upper level, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 855-372-3274.

Get up close and personal with over 25 full-scale, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs, learn about them, play interactive games and more.

Gwinnett

Repticon

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. Adults $10 and up, kids age 5-12 $6, kids 4 and under free. Active duty military, first responders and teachers free with valid ID. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

Shop for reptiles, and see them up close at live animal encounters, seminars and more.

Georgia Race for Autism 5K

6:30 a.m. race packet pick-up starts, 8 a.m. race starts. Saturday, Oct. 1. $20 and up. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2450 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Take part in a 5K or one-mile run/walk, and bring the kids for a Tot Trot or 100-yard dash. Proceeds help provide camps and clubs for those affected by autism in the community.

Norcross Art Splash Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. South Peachtree Street, downtown Norcross.

Browse through works by over 80 artists, let the kids play in an interactive Kidz Zone and treat yourself to festival food and drink.