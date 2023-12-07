5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 Tour of Lights Block Party. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Jingle Jog. 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Holiday Motor Parade and Toy Drive. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Gift Market. Block Party $25, free for kids under 12. Jingle Jog $25, free for kids under 12. Holiday Motor Parade free to watch, residents and families $50 to participate, businesses $100. Virginia Highland District, Atlanta.

Enjoy plenty of festivities at Virginia Highland Winterfest, including the Tour of Lights Block Party, Jingle Jog, Holiday Motor Parade, a holiday market, music, gift market and a Kids Corner.

Celebrate Hanukkah at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4:30 sessions Sunday, Dec. 10. $19.95 general admission. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

Learn about the history and traditions of Hanukkah with readings, activities and stage programs.

Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. $25 in advance, $30 day of tour, free for kids under 12. Starts at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-7501.

Take the 41st annual Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes and see the inside of houses that have been decorated for the holidays.

Cobb

Menorah Lighting at East Cobb

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The Plaza at East Avenue Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945.

Enjoy family-friendly activities, Hanukkah treats, a Gelt Drop from the highest point of a fire truck’s lift and more.

NFC Fight Night

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. $50 plus fees and up. Sports & Social, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta (next to Truist Park.) 404-965-2511.

Watch over 12 live professional and amateur MMA and Muay Thai fights and then head to the after-party (21+ only) next door at PBR.

Sleighbells on the Square 5K

8 a.m. 5K, 9:10 a.m. 1K, 9:20 a.m. Tot Trot. Saturday, Dec. 9. $35 5K or 1K, $15 Tot Trot. Marietta Square, 10 East Park Square, Marietta.

Wear your festive holiday attire and run in a 1K or 5K that’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. Proceeds will benefit the Cobb County Bar’s Children’s Emergency Fund.

DeKalb

Decatur Bicentennial Celebration

9 a.m. one-mile race, 3 p.m. parade, 4 p.m. birthday party and 6 p.m. (approximate time) fireworks Saturday, Dec. 9. 12:30 p.m. history tour. Sunday, Dec. 10. downtown Decatur. 404-370-4100.

Join in the fun for Decatur’s Bicentennial Celebration with a fun run, community parade, fireworks, history tour and birthday party with live music, food, games, face painting, stilt walkers and more.

The Paisley Sisters’ Christmas

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10. $21-$30. ART Station, 5384 Manor Dr., Stone Mountain. 770-469-1105.

Watch the holiday mayhem as the Paisley Sisters — circa 1964 — create a special that’s full of backstage drama, secret telephone calls and more.

Dunwoody Hanukkah Festival & Gelt Drop

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The Lawn at Ashford Lane, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta.

Celebrate Hanukkah with a fire truck gelt drop, falafel stand, face painting, songs with Rabbi G, a live show, Hanukkah mocktails, doughnuts, inflatables and more.

North Fulton

Candy Cane Hunt

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. $12 resident, $18 non-resident. Registration required. East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-594-6134.

Bring your flashlight and something to carry your candy canes in and start the hunt. A pizza dinner is also included in the price.

City Snow Day

Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Free. Town Green, 40 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Experience a winter wonderland with snow flurries, festive jazz by Lilac Wine, family-friendly activities including crafts and a petting zoo and more.

Sparkle: A Holiday Art Faire!

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Free admission and parking. Roswell Visual Arts Center, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Shop for art, jewelry and other handmade gifts, and if you come to the art fair on Friday, enjoy s’mores at the fire pit.

Gwinnett

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. $49.75 and up, parking $10. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500, tickets: 470-639-8243.

See the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on its Ghosts of Christmas Past tour and hear some of their best songs.

Holiday Juggling Show

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. $7. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch Ron Anglin use the toys he got while he was growing up to perform a comic juggling show that celebrates holiday traditions from around the world.

End of the Line: Allman Brothers Tribute Band

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Premium $29 in advance, $34 day of show; Reserve $25, $30 day of show. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

See six band members perform a tribute to The Allman Brothers that’s faithful to the original band’s spirit.