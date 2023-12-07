Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Hanukkah events that include menorah lightings, gelt drops and other activities are on the calendar in several areas. Decatur is also celebrating its bicentennial with a parade, fun run, fireworks and more.
Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Intown Atlanta
5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 Tour of Lights Block Party. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Jingle Jog. 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Holiday Motor Parade and Toy Drive. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Gift Market. Block Party $25, free for kids under 12. Jingle Jog $25, free for kids under 12. Holiday Motor Parade free to watch, residents and families $50 to participate, businesses $100. Virginia Highland District, Atlanta.
Enjoy plenty of festivities at Virginia Highland Winterfest, including the Tour of Lights Block Party, Jingle Jog, Holiday Motor Parade, a holiday market, music, gift market and a Kids Corner.
Celebrate Hanukkah at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4:30 sessions Sunday, Dec. 10. $19.95 general admission. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.
Learn about the history and traditions of Hanukkah with readings, activities and stage programs.
Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. $25 in advance, $30 day of tour, free for kids under 12. Starts at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-7501.
Take the 41st annual Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes and see the inside of houses that have been decorated for the holidays.
Cobb
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The Plaza at East Avenue Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945.
Enjoy family-friendly activities, Hanukkah treats, a Gelt Drop from the highest point of a fire truck’s lift and more.
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. $50 plus fees and up. Sports & Social, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta (next to Truist Park.) 404-965-2511.
Watch over 12 live professional and amateur MMA and Muay Thai fights and then head to the after-party (21+ only) next door at PBR.
8 a.m. 5K, 9:10 a.m. 1K, 9:20 a.m. Tot Trot. Saturday, Dec. 9. $35 5K or 1K, $15 Tot Trot. Marietta Square, 10 East Park Square, Marietta.
Wear your festive holiday attire and run in a 1K or 5K that’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. Proceeds will benefit the Cobb County Bar’s Children’s Emergency Fund.
DeKalb
Decatur Bicentennial Celebration
9 a.m. one-mile race, 3 p.m. parade, 4 p.m. birthday party and 6 p.m. (approximate time) fireworks Saturday, Dec. 9. 12:30 p.m. history tour. Sunday, Dec. 10. downtown Decatur. 404-370-4100.
Join in the fun for Decatur’s Bicentennial Celebration with a fun run, community parade, fireworks, history tour and birthday party with live music, food, games, face painting, stilt walkers and more.
The Paisley Sisters’ Christmas
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10. $21-$30. ART Station, 5384 Manor Dr., Stone Mountain. 770-469-1105.
Watch the holiday mayhem as the Paisley Sisters — circa 1964 — create a special that’s full of backstage drama, secret telephone calls and more.
Dunwoody Hanukkah Festival & Gelt Drop
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The Lawn at Ashford Lane, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta.
Celebrate Hanukkah with a fire truck gelt drop, falafel stand, face painting, songs with Rabbi G, a live show, Hanukkah mocktails, doughnuts, inflatables and more.
North Fulton
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. $12 resident, $18 non-resident. Registration required. East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-594-6134.
Bring your flashlight and something to carry your candy canes in and start the hunt. A pizza dinner is also included in the price.
Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Free. Town Green, 40 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.
Experience a winter wonderland with snow flurries, festive jazz by Lilac Wine, family-friendly activities including crafts and a petting zoo and more.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Free admission and parking. Roswell Visual Arts Center, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.
Shop for art, jewelry and other handmade gifts, and if you come to the art fair on Friday, enjoy s’mores at the fire pit.
Gwinnett
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. $49.75 and up, parking $10. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500, tickets: 470-639-8243.
See the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on its Ghosts of Christmas Past tour and hear some of their best songs.
10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. $7. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.
Watch Ron Anglin use the toys he got while he was growing up to perform a comic juggling show that celebrates holiday traditions from around the world.
End of the Line: Allman Brothers Tribute Band
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Premium $29 in advance, $34 day of show; Reserve $25, $30 day of show. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.
See six band members perform a tribute to The Allman Brothers that’s faithful to the original band’s spirit.
About the Author