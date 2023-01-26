Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Join in the fun with a Mardi Gras parade with a purpose — to foster and support music education in the Kirkwood and East Lake areas. A festival, including live music, food trucks and more, will be held in downtown Kirkwood after the parade.

Hot Chocolate Run

7:30 a.m. start time for 5K and 15K, Sunday, Jan. 29. $54 5K, $74 15K. Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W NW, Atlanta.

Run in a 5K or 15K and then enjoy a post-race party with music, vendors and a finisher mug that includes fondue, dippables and hot chocolate.

“Riverdance”

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. $34-$89. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

See a reinvention of “Riverdance” for its 25th anniversary, complete with a re-recorded soundtrack and a reimagined show.

Cobb

Polar Bear Run

Credit: From Polar Bear Run’s Facebook page Credit: From Polar Bear Run’s Facebook page

8:30 a.m. 5K timed run, 9 a.m. Cub Run, 9:15 a.m. Cub 50-Yard Dash. Saturday, Jan. 28. Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta.

Join the 35th annual Polar Bear Run, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier that’s run on a flat course. Refreshments are provided for runners, and an awards ceremony will be held in the gym after the run. Proceeds benefit the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church’s high school music ministry participants.

Trains, Trains, Trains

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. Adults $10, seniors 65 and older $8, $5 for children ages 3-17, active-duty military with ID and university students with ID. Free for members. The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw, 30144. 770-427-2117.

Head to The Southern Museum’s most popular event of the year for model train layouts, railroad artifacts, train-themed activities and historic trains.

Culture Collision Trade Show

Noon-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. $15 and up. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Buy, sell and trade sports cards, collectibles, sports memorabilia and sneakers. This family-friendly event features a basketball court, trade nights, discussion panels and more.

DeKalb

Decatur Lunar New Year Festival

Credit: From Decatur Lunar New Year Festival’s Facebook page Credit: From Decatur Lunar New Year Festival’s Facebook page

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Celebrate the diverse New Year customs of countries including Vietnam, South Korea, China and the Philippines at this Decatur event.

Bradley Observatory Open House

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Agnes Scott College, Bradley Observatory and Delafield Planetarium, 141 East College Ave., Decatur. 404-471-6000.

Learn about nebulas and then attend a planetarium show and telescope viewings (weather permitting).

Children’s and Young Adults’ Book Sale

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, with one additional date. Dunwoody Library, Williams Room, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-512-4640.

Shop for children’s and young adults’ books at bargain prices at a sale hosted by the Friends of the Dunwoody Library.

North Fulton

Roswell Restaurant Weeks

Credit: From roswellrw.com Credit: From roswellrw.com

Friday, Jan. 27-Sunday, Jan. 29, plus additional dates. Participating restaurants throughout Roswell.

Visit some of the 45-plus restaurants participating in Roswell Restaurant Weeks and try their special prix fixe meals.

Total Fitness

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 plus additional dates. Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 978-297-6130.

Get active with a fun step class that includes exercise with light weights. All equipment is provided.

Color and Light Gallery Exhibit

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

View a gallery exhibition featuring three Atlanta-area artists — Eric Albright, Peter Ho and Denise Jennings — who are masters of capturing color and light.

Gwinnett

5th Annual Vegan Extravaganza

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. $6 plus taxes and fees online, $11 at the door. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Taste delicious plant-based cuisine and enjoy music, face painting and children’s activities.

North Atlanta Home Show

Credit: From North Atlanta Home Show’s Facebook page Credit: From North Atlanta Home Show’s Facebook page

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. One-day admission $9 adults, free for seniors 65 and up with ID and children 12 and under. Free admission Friday for home-related tradespeople and many housing-related organizations, along with active military personnel, veterans, teachers and frontline workers with ID. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7506.

Meet with vendors, find inspiration from exhibits and get your questions answered by experts at the North Atlanta Home Show.

Museum After Dark

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Free. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 770-904-3500.

Explore the museum’s exhibits, artifacts and science specimens along with crafts, games and more.