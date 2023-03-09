15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade and more

Claim a spot early to watch Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Parade, which includes floats, bands, clowns, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, drill teams and more.

Hunger Walk Run

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Online by noon on Friday, March 10: $25 for walkers, $35 for runners. Walk-up registration $30 for walkers, $40 for runners. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. 404-419-1723.

Run or walk a 5K route through downtown Atlanta and stay for live entertainment, food vendors, sponsor tents, kid zone activities and more. Proceeds benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank and other nonprofits that support programs for people who need food assistance.

Destination Science: Atlanta Science Festival 2023 Launch Event

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 10. Adults $20, children $12, plus fees. Georgia Tech, Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 770-322-4992.

Kick off the 10th Annual Atlanta Science Festival with three scientists who will showcase all the places science can take you.

Cobb

Rae & The Ragdolls with Mojohand

6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, March 11. $12. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361.

Come out for an evening of rock and roll and cosmic Americana music from Rae & The Ragdolls with Mojohand.

Atlanta Opera: “Candide”

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-881-8801 main office, 404-881-8885 ticket office.

Watch The Atlanta Opera’s performance of “Candide,” Leonard Bernstein’s best-known operetta.

Adult Spelling Bee

7 p.m. Friday, March 10. $20 and up. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

The 6th Annual Adult Spelling Bee lets teams of three flex their spelling skills in a fun competition. This event benefits Communities in Schools. If you want to start the fun early, buy a VIP admission that includes a catered pre-event reception and two drink tickets.

DeKalb

Project X: Top Tens of Georgia

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102.

Bring the family to Fernbank Science Center to interact with collections representing 10 science disciplines organized into top 10 lineups. The event includes hands-on activities, live snake encounters, demonstrations, fossil finds and more.

Tour de Catur 2023

8:30 a.m. One-Mile Fun Run, 9:15 a.m. 5K Road Race, 10:15 a.m. Tot Trot. Adults $45 5K and or Fun Run, $35 youth. $15 Tot Trot. Saturday, March 11. Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-0641.

Bring the family for a variety of runs for every age in Tour de Catur 2023.

Oakhurst Wine Crawl

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11. $50 plus fees. Oakhurst Village, 650 East Lake Drive, Decatur.

Join in the fun at the 20th annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl, where you can sip your choice of over 100 wines in your souvenir glass. Proceeds from this event support neighborhood community events, public art and Oakhurst Porchfest.

North Fulton

Flying into the Future

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Free with general mission of $15 adults, $11 seniors 65 and older and students age 13-18, $9 children age 3-12, free for 2 and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Take part in this Atlanta Science Festival-partnered event as you learn about flying animals and test your tinkering skills with Wings to Soar. It’s also the grand opening of EcoTinker Science Stations, which help you sharpen your investigative skills and learn about community science.

Atlanta Concert Band: “Heroes & Villains”

4 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Adults $20, senior/student/military $15. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Wear your favorite hero or villain costume for the Atlanta Concert Band’s family-friendly celebration of music from Hollywood, Broadway, the Olympics and more.

City Center Players: “Love, Sex, and the IRS”

7 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, plus additional dates. $15 and up. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Enjoy the City Center Players’ performance of “Love, Sex, and the IRS,” a tale that includes twists of fate, sight gags, mistaken identities and hijinks.

Gwinnett

Harlem Globetrotters

2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. $28 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464.

Watch the Harlem Globetrotters as they display their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism and humor.

Taste of Suwanee

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Taste your choice of dishes from over 30 local restaurants, listen to live music and watch performances. An Artist Market and Kids Zone will also be part of the fun. Tasting and activity tickets will be sold onsite for the event, which is a fundraiser for the North Gwinnett High School Baseball Team.

WellFest: Positive Vibes. Positive Minds.

6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 10. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Join The Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders for a youth-created mental health awareness event created by teens for teens. Enjoy live entertainment, wellness activities, food and more.