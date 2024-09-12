If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, head to the Gwinnett County Fair for the start of 11 days of rides, food and more. You’ll also find several Hispanic Heritage Month events on the calendar, including celebrations in Dunwoody and Buford.

Check out the following 15 top things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Continuing 6:30-10 p.m. VIP and 7:30-10 p.m. general admission Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14; and 1-5 p.m VIP and 2-5 p.m. general admission Sunday, Sept. 15. One-day VIP $185, general admission $135; three-day VIP $465, general admission $325.. Enter at Historic Fourth Ward Park’s northern entrance, 665 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. Additional, separately ticketed events available at other locations.

Sip and munch your way through your choice of more than 60 stations under tasting tents. Each day concentrates on a different theme, from a variety of flavor combinations to Georgia-grown flavors to grilled foods.

Explore Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns for its 13th year with carnival theme

The Giant Party

7-9 p.m preparty, 9 p.m.-midnight the Giant Party. Friday, Sept. 13. $550 preparty (includes Giant Party), $125 The Giant Party. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

See the first major exhibition from Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ world class collection of works from legendary and contemporary black artists. Live music will be provided by DJ Princess Cut and DJ Runna, official DJ for Swizz Beatz.

Jim Jefferies

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. $50.25 plus $14.50 ticket fee and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Sydney native Jim Jefferies brings his stand-up tour to the Fox, joined by Mark Normand and Dan Soder.

Cobb

Reptilian Nation Expo

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. One-day pass $20 general admission ages 12 and up, $10 kids 3-11 and military with IDl two-day pass $30 ages 12 and up, $15 kids 3-11 and military with ID. Sunday, Sept. 15. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Find a new pet from thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and more, buy all the gear you’ll need and see educational presentations.

RaceTrac’s Run for Research 5K

7:30 a.m. 1K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. 5K. Saturday, Sept. 14. 5K $45 in advance, $50 on race day; 1K $30 for ages 13 and up, $35 on race day; $5 for ages 12 and under. The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Pull on your craziest socks and race in support of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. The races end on the Braves’ field at Truist Park, and all proceeds will go directly to the foundation. You’ll also be able to enjoy free food, prizes, music and more.

It’s a pARTy

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. $75. Reed House, 3080 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-405-9541.

Dress in business casual or your most creative/festive clothes for dinner, drinks, dessert, a silent auction, entertainment from live painters, tarot card readers, musicians and more at this fundraiser for the Smyrna Arts Council.

DeKalb

West Ponce Music Stroll

Saturday, Sept. 14. Free admission, 5K $40. Multiple locations along West Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur.

Join in the fun as West Ponce businesses open their patios and parking lots for free live music, with three bands ending the evening at a large stage outside the Marlay. A 5K, outdoor fitness classes, chalk art and makers market will also be part of the fun.

Latino-Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Ashford Lane, 100 Perimeter Center Place NE, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with games, food demos, dancing, singing and more.

Screen on the Green and Entrepreneur Expo

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Free admission. Southeast Athletic Complex, 5845 Hillvale Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Enjoy games and activities, win prizes, dance to the tunes of a live DJ experience, visit with vendors and entrepreneurs, treat yourself to some food, listen to music from ‘90s R&B group Brownstone, and stay for an outdoor showing of “Inside Out 2.”

North Fulton

Grilling & Gridiron

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Tailgating bracelets $25 (includes all food), free for kids 8 and younger. Old Roswell Road behind Truck and Tap, Alpharetta. 770-772-4555.

Watch SEC football on a giant LED screen, eat tailgate food, drink some wine and beer, and let the kids visit a balloon artist, get their faces painted, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Lionheart School and Lionheart WORKS.

Back to Your Roots Farm Fair

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Included with general admission of $14-$20, members free. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Join in some down-home fun by meeting farm animals, making your own wildflower seed bomb, taking a Unity Garden tour, going on a scavenger hunt and more.

10th annual Team Maggie’s Dream 5K/10K

7:30 a.m. 10K, 7:35 a.m. 5K Saturday, Sept. 14. $50 for 5K or 10K, $30 for ages 8-10, $5 for ages 7 and under. RCCG King’s Court Chapel, 9435 Willeo Road, Roswell.

Run a fast, flat and scenic course along the Chattahoochee River in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Proceeds support Team Maggie’s Dream efforts to financially assist young women and men in preserving their fertility after a cancer diagnosis.

Gwinnett

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. OneStop Buford Parking Lot, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford. 678-225-5360.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with games, music, performances and light refreshments at this Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation event.

All new at the 2024 Gwinnett County Fair! Join us Tuesday September 17th and Wednesday the 18th at 7:30pm in the large... Posted by Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Gwinnett County Fair

Thursday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 22. Admission $5-$10, parking free. Ride bracelets $25-$35. Individual ride credits on Funtix cards are also available. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.

Experience all the rides, shows, games, food and fun as the Gwinnett County Fair gets underway.

‘The Color Purple: the Musical’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. $16-$69. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

See this Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” with a score that blends gospel, jazz and blues.