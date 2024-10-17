Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Little Five Points attracts big crowds every year for a Halloween-themed parade, artist market, creative street buskers and more. If you’d like to hear plenty of music, head to Oakhurst Porchfest in Decatur for performances on porches and backyards throughout the neighborhood.

Check out the following events in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

Trees Atlanta sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The Carter Center parking lot east of the parking circle, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-522-3097.

Shop for beautiful trees at Trees Atlanta’s 25th annual sale, where experts will be onsite to answer your questions.

Little Five Points Halloween Festival+Parade

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Little Five Points Business District, Atlanta.

Little Five Points’ popular Halloween festivities include a parade, artist market, pumpkin smashing, wrestling, creative street buskers and more.

Atlanta Mimosa Festival

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $55 in advance, $65 day-of if still available. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 241 20th St., Atlanta. 404-410-4010.

Sip and savor different flavors of mimosas, as well as bellinis, wine, beer and bloody marys. Live music, DJs, a silent disco and college football on the big screen will also be available.

Cobb

National Ballet of Ukraine

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. $45 and up, plus fees. $17 parking, card only. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Experience a stunning program featuring the National Ballet of Ukraine, which is performing in the United States for the first time in more than 30 years. Timeless classics such as “Don Quixote” and “Giselle” are included.

Fall-O-Ween Fest

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Free admission. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Start the afternoon with a candy trail, costume contests, a scavenger hunt, crafts, field games and music. “Halloweentown” will be shown after sundown, and concessions and creations from local crafters will be available for purchase.

‘Que & Brew

5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. $75. Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-528-8024.

Taste delicious barbecue along with beer, wine and bourbon, and enjoy an auction, ax throwing, live music and two flat screen TVs so you won’t miss the big games. Proceeds will go to LiveSafe Resources to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

DeKalb

The Story of Diwali — A Forest Walk

6 p.m. check-in and 6:30 p.m. show, and 7:15 p.m. check-in and 7:45 p.m. show. Friday, Oct. 18. $20. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Take a narrated forest walk featuring a vibrant reenactment of the story of Diwali, along with light refreshments, warm beverages and surprise treats at the end.

Oakhurst Porchfest

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Throughout the Oakhurst neighborhood in Decatur.

Listen to music performed on porches and yards throughout Oakhurst with a throwdown at the end of the day in the center of the neighborhood.

A Taste of Chamblee

3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Free admission with food, beverages and crafts available for purchase. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 470-622-9271.

Eat, drink and repeat at A Taste of Chamblee, where you can also buy items from craft vendors, let the kids play in a fun zone and watch live performances of college football games on big screens.

North Fulton

Boo Bash

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Free. The Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6110.

Wear your costume and show off your best moves in the monster mash dance-off, play carnival games, enjoy tasty treats and more.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

Sunday, Oct. 20, plus additional dates. Participating restaurants throughout Alpharetta. 678-297-2811.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week kicks off with more than 50 restaurants offering a special dinner menu with multiple courses for $25-$50+. Many will also offer similar lunch menus for $20-$35+.

The Great Annual Duck Race

11 a.m.-1 p.m. food and fun, noon duck race. Saturday, Oct. 19. $5 for one duck, $20 for five. Oxbo Linear Trail, Oxbo Road, Roswell. 404-610-5418.

Watch hundreds of toy ducks float down Big Creek, and enjoy food, refreshments and family friendly activities. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first three ducks to cross the finish line, and all proceeds will go toward Keep Roswell Beautiful programs.

Gwinnett

Fifth annual Aurora Theatre 0.5K Run

11 a.m. check-in, noon race start. Saturday, Oct. 19. Lawrenceville Arts Center courtyard, 175 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Wear a costume if you’d like and take a quick .5K jaunt to Slow Pour Brewing Co. Beer and Coke will be available at the finish line; a bacon station will be featured along the route; and costume contests will be held for all ages and for dogs.

‘Dracula’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. $25-$55, parking $10. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Watch the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s dramatic performance of “Dracula,” based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel.

Sugar Rush Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Nightmare on Broad St. Film Festival. Free admission. Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 6 -10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Free concert. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.

Start the weekend off with a film festival and concert, and then celebrate creativity with painters, musicians, demonstrations and art, as well as food trucks and family-friendly activities.