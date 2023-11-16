15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Holiday Tree Lightings, Georgia Festival of Trees and more

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. $39 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 855-285-8499.

Ease on down the (yellow brick) road to see the touring revival of the “The Wiz,” the Tony award-winning musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz,” before it heads to Broadway in 2024.

Home for the Holidays Designer Showcase

Continuing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, plus additional dates. $45. 88 Interlochen Dr., Atlanta, with door-to-door shuttle transportation available from Chastain Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-965-4482.

Get inspired by a sprawling California-cool residence decked out for the holidays by nearly 20 interior designers. The event benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Georgia Festival of Trees

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17-Sunday, Nov. 19, plus additional dates. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. first night celebration. $16.04-$21.79, plus 25% off with code KICKOFF. First night celebration $100. Georgia World Congress Center, Building A, Exhibit Hall A3, Atlanta. 678-783-4455.

Kick off your holiday season with Christmas trees available for auction, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and games, gift shops featuring local artisans, food and more. The festival benefits charity partners working to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children in our community and help survivors.

Cobb

Enchanted Safari

Continuing 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17-Sunday, Nov. 19, plus additional dates. $49.99 per vehicle. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta.

Take a trip through the world’s largest drive-through animated light show with one million animated lights and a synchronized musical experience.

Acworth Turkey Chase

9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. $20 untimed fun run, $30 timed run, $5 Little Pilgrim Trot. $10 for Little Pilgrim Trot on race day. Historic downtown, 4835 N. Main St. Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Run, jog or walk through historic downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth, and be sure to bring a non-perishable food item for the Tackle Hunger Program to receive your race number and T-shirt.

“The 1940s Radio Hour”

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. $25-$35. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Step back in time to the 1940s with this musical that’s set against the backdrop of a bustling radio station complete with lively tunes, witty banter and heartwarming moments. Come 30 minutes early if you’d like to hear a live pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

DeKalb

Holiday Murder Mystery Show

6:45 p.m. check-in and hors d’oeuvres, 7:30 p.m. show. Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, plus additional dates. $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.

Unwrap the murder mystery that gives every audience member a chance to play a part in the show and enjoy a gourmet four-course meal.

Stone Mountain Christmas

2 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov 19, plus additional dates. $39.99 plus $20 daily or $40 annual parking. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Get in the holiday spirit with more than two million lights, more than a dozen performances and additional activities.

Campfire & Cocktails

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Kelley Cofer Park Peach Pit, 4276 N. Park Dr., Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Listen to live acoustic music and gather around the campfire as you enjoy s’mores and specialty cocktails.

North Fulton

“Elf the Musical JR.”

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. $15 reserved seating. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Watch the Roswell Youth Theatre perform “Elf the Musical JR.,” based on the popular holiday film, which follows Buddy the Elf’s quest to find his true identity.

Annual Artists’ Holiday Market

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Come to the 4th Annual Artists’ Holiday Market to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists, including jewelry, paintings, ceramics and wearable art.

Downtown Alpharetta Tree Lighting

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Free. 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

See the lighting of Alpharetta’s 50-foot tree and enjoy live music, snow flurries, vignettes from “The Nutcracker,” sing-alongs, a visit from Santa and his friends and more.

Gwinnett

“Deathtrap”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Adults $18, $16 for seniors 55 and older and military with ID. Lionheart Theatre, 10 College St., Norcross. 404-919-4022.

Watch a performance of Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap,” a comedy thriller filled with twists and turns.

Tree Lighting at Mall of Georgia

5 p.m.-9 p.m., 7 p.m. tree lighting followed by a movie. Saturday, Nov 18. Mall of Georgia Village Amphitheatre, 3333 Buford Dr., Buford. 770-271-9458.

See the Mall of Georgia’s annual tree lighting event, watch “The Grinch,” see Santa, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Papa Elf, listen to DJ entertainment and more.

Cool Cars Show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. $20 entry fee donation to Shop with a Cop program. Briscoe Park, 2500 Sawyer Parkway, Snellville. 770-985-3532.

See all years, makes and models of cool cars in this fundraiser for the Snellville Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program.